Home Investor relations Governance Senior Leadership Senior leadership

​​​​​Arvind Krishna, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jonathan H. Adashek, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications

Mohamad Ali, Senior Vice President, IBM Consulting

Kelly C. Chambliss, Senior Vice President, IBM Consulting, Americas

Gary D. Cohn, Vice Chairman

Jane P. Edwards, Vice President, Assistant General Counsel and Secretary

Nicolas A. Fehring, Vice President and Controller

Darío Gil, Senior Vice President and Director IBM Research

John Granger, Chairman, IBM Consulting

James J. Kavanaugh, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Sebastian Krause, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer

Nickle J. LaMoreaux, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

Ric Lewis, Senior Vice President, Infrastructure

Dinesh Nirmal, Senior Vice President, Products, IBM Software

Anne E. Robinson, Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer

Alexander F. Stern, Senior Vice President, Strategy and M&A

Robert D. Thomas, Senior Vice President, Software and Chief Commercial Officer

Brien Wierzchowski, Vice President and Treasurer

Joanne Wright, Senior Vice President, Transformation and Operations

Kareem Yusuf, Ph.D, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Growth, IBM Software