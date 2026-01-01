IBM has established internal and external communication channels for employees, Business Partners, suppliers, shareholders, and others to notify IBM of possible violations of IBM policies, instructions, or codes of conduct (e.g., Business Conduct Guidelines, Business Partner Code of Conduct, Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) Code of Conduct, etc.) by employees, BPs, suppliers, and others whose actions may affect IBM.

It is IBM’s practice to review all such reports and, as appropriate, refer matters to the applicable IBM organization for investigation. Findings of misconduct are subject to disciplinary action, which may include, as applicable, termination of employment or business relationship. IBM does not tolerate threats or acts of retaliation against any employee for reporting in good faith potential wrongdoing or inappropriate behavior.

If you have a concern about potentially unlawful or unethical conduct or suspect there has been a violation of IBM’s Business Conduct Guidelines, IBM wants to know. You can reach Risk, Compliance and Integrity at trustww@us.ibm.com.