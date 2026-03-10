Ramon Laguarta

Director since: 2026



Key Contributions Deep expertise in global business strategy, with a proven ability to identify and capitalize on growth opportunities, mitigate risks, and navigate regulatory and competitive challenges Extensive financial expertise, with strategic financial planning across multi-jurisdictional, complex business units Proven leader of innovation and emerging technology, with experience digitally transforming operations and product innovation



Mr. Laguarta, 62, serves as chairman and chief executive officer at PepsiCo. He was appointed CEO in 2018 and became chairman of its Board of Directors in 2019. He joined PepsiCo in 1996 and has held numerous leadership roles across Europe and global markets, including president of PepsiCo from 2017 to 2018, CEO of Europe Sub-Saharan Africa from 2015 to 2017, and CEO of PepsiCo Europe in 2015. Earlier roles included president, developing & emerging markets, PepsiCo Europe from 2012 to 2015, and senior commercial and general management positions in Europe. Prior to joining PepsiCo, Mr. Laguarta worked for Chupa Chups, S.A., where he held several international assignments in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the United States. He currently serves on the board of the Business Roundtable and is Co-Chair of the World Economic Forum’s Board of Stewards for the Food Systems Initiative.