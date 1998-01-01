Joseph R. Swedish

Director since: 2017

Committee Executive Compensation and Management Resources

Qualifications Global business and technology experience as executive chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Anthem, Inc. Affiliation with leading business and public policy associations (former member of the Business Roundtable and graduate member of The Business Council) Outside board and technology experience as a director of CDW Corporation Experience as the chairman of a university oversight board



Relevant experience:

Mr. Swedish, 72, joined Anthem in 2013 as chief executive officer and was named chairman of Anthem’s board in 2015. He was the chairman, chief executive officer and president until late 2017 when he retired and became the executive chairman, a position he held until his retirement in May 2018. Prior to joining Anthem, he was the division president of Hospital Corporation of America from 1993 to 1998, president and chief executive officer of Centura Health from 1999 to 2004 and then served as president and chief executive officer of Trinity Health Corporation from 2004 to 2013. Mr. Swedish became a director of Mesoblast Limited in 2018 and was named its chairman in March 2019. He is also a director of Centrexion Therapeutics and CDW Corporation. He also served as a director of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, the National Institute for Health Care Management, the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership, Inc. and as a member of the Business Roundtable. Mr. Swedish is currently a member and past chairman of the Board of Visitors of Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and was the past chairman of America’s Health Insurance Plans. He is a graduate member of The Business Council and a past member of the Duke Margolis External Advisory Board. Mr. Swedish also serves as Co-Founder and Partner at Concord Health Partners, a private equity firm focused on strategic investing in healthcare portfolio companies.