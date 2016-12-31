Companies are required to file registration statements, periodic reports and other information. Financial reports present financial history in regular, concise and standardized formats. Use the links below as a guide to financial reports, other filings and presentations.
View and download historical quarterly earnings
Determine the current value of, and return on, your IBM stock investment based on specific dollar and/or share investments made on prior dates. Return calculations do not include reinvested cash dividends.
See today's IBM stock performance. Minimum 15 minutes delayed.
Use this look-up tool to obtain historical IBM stock prices (adjusted for stock splits).
Select a year to download the PDF
Select the year and quarter to download the PDF.
An SEC filing is a document submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Public companies and certain insiders are required to make regular SEC filings. The filings are available through the SEC's online database.
By making a selection below you will be leaving the IBM Web site. IBM makes no representations whatsoever about any other Web site which you may access through this one. When you access a non-IBM Web site, even one that may contain the IBM-logo, please understand that it is independent from IBM, and that IBM has no control over the content on that Web site. In addition, a link to a non-IBM Web site does not mean that IBM endorses or accepts any responsibility for the content, or the use, of such Web site.
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009