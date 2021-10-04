Investor briefings Home Investor relations Events ibm-investor-briefing-2021 IBM Investor Briefing 2021
October 04, 2021, 9:00 AM ET to 11:30 AM ET
Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO, and several senior executives present to IBM's investors.

Agenda

Strategic overview
Arvind Krishna, Chairman and Chief Executive

Software
Red Hat: Paul Cormier, President and Chief Executive Officer, Red Hat
Software: Tom Rosamilia, Senior Vice President, Cloud and Cognitive Software

Consulting
Mark Foster, Senior Vice President, Global Business Services
Kelly Chambliss, Senior Vice President, Americas and Strategic Sales, Global Business Services
John Granger, Senior Vice President, Hybrid Cloud Services and Chief Operating Officer, Global Business Services

Infrastructure
Ric Lewis, Senior Vice President, Systems

Financial model
James Kavanaugh, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Q&A
All Presenters

 
