You’ve taken the first step to understand your current levels of preparedness - now what? An IBM Storage representative will contact you shortly to go over the next steps:
Step 1: Kickoff
A member of our team will contact you to create a customized agenda.
Step 2: Workshop
IBM Security Experts and Storage Architects will host a 2-hour virtual workshop designed for your organization's needs.
Step 3: Report + Recommendations
A report with analysis, roadmap and a management presentation will be provided to you, alongside a roadmap of recommended improvements and considerations. Read a sample report