Thank you for signing up for the DORA Preparedness Workshop with IBM
Explore IBM Storage Defender Read sample report
User Interface illustration of storage defender

 

You’ve taken the first step to understand your current levels of preparedness - now what? An IBM Storage representative will contact you shortly to go over the next steps:

Step 1: Kickoff

A member of our team will contact you to create a customized agenda.

Step 2: Workshop

IBM Security Experts and Storage Architects will host a 2-hour virtual workshop designed for your organization's needs.

Step 3: Report + Recommendations

A report with analysis, roadmap and a management presentation will be provided to you, alongside a roadmap of recommended improvements and considerations. Read a sample report

 Learn more on IBM Storage Defender
We look forward to speaking with you.
Explore IBM Storage Defender