The IBM Sofia Accelerator provides a 12-week intensive professional program designed to foster the development of solutions targeting the enterprise market (not limited to). The program targets companies that have already received funding in the post-Seed and Round A stages, with the ultimate goal of establishing enduring technology and business partnerships with IBM on a global scale.



The program's objective is to furnish startups with industry knowledge and emerging technologies, enabling them to broaden business prospects and attract investor support. Upon program completion, each participating company will have the chance to showcase their work at an Investor Demo Day, which will be attended by angel investors, venture capitalists, IBM executives, media representatives, and prominent figures in the industry. Additionally, after graduation, IBM will make efforts, where feasible, to promote these solutions and support the companies in expanding their international sales on a global scale.

IBM orchestrates two 3-month programs annually, one spanning from April to June, and the other from October to December. Here’s what happens during the 3 months of IBM Sofia Accelerator: