In September 2021, Saudi Arabia implemented the Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL), and it was amended in March 2023. The regulator of the law is the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) in collaboration with the National Data Management Office (NDMO). As the first data protection law in Saudi Arabia, it represents a huge step in bringing the country closer to its Middle East counterparts and international regulations.
The IBM Security® Guardium® platform can help organizations address their data security and compliance challenges. IBM Security Guardium Insights helps enterprises automate compliance policy enforcement and centralize data activity from multiple clouds, which enhances visibility to achieve a consolidated view of how critical data is being accessed and used across hybrid environments.
IBM Security® Guardium® Data Protection is data security software in the Guardium family of IBM Security products.
The modernized, modular IBM Security Verify solution provides deep, AI-powered context for both consumer and workforce identity and access management (IAM).
QRadar SOAR solutions help you manage your response to more than 180 international privacy and data breach regulations.