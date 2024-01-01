This white paper provides a perspective on opportunities for improving data services by using generative AI to augment data practitioners. It highlights various examples and points to capabilities independent of the technology platform IBM Consulting® uses regarding data services.
AI Academy is a series of videos designed to help business leaders gain the knowledge needed to prioritize the AI investments that can drive growth. In this episode, you can explore why high-quality data is essential for the successful use of generative AI.
Our 2024 survey of 2,500 CIOs, CTOs and CDOs suggests that the absence or ineffective participation of tech leaders has resulted in organizational blind spots. These blind spots are making it difficult for organizations to seize today’s opportunities in artificial intelligence.