Generative AI brings the data conversation out of IT and into the C-suite This white paper provides a perspective on opportunities for improving data services by using generative AI to augment data practitioners. It highlights various examples and points to capabilities independent of the technology platform IBM Consulting® uses regarding data services.

AI Academy: is data management the secret to generative AI? AI Academy is a series of videos designed to help business leaders gain the knowledge needed to prioritize the AI investments that can drive growth. In this episode, you can explore why high-quality data is essential for the successful use of generative AI.