Thank you for your interest in IBM CREATE!
We will reach out to you with next steps.
watsonx.ai digital rendering

What happens next

  • All applicants will be invited to a 45-minute orientation meeting to answer any questions and discuss their organization’s mission, goals, needs, and AI ambitions.

  • Shortlisted applicants will be invited to a 4-hour virtual workshop to develop and prioritize AI use cases.

  • Together with the industry reference group, IBM will assess the use cases based on impact and scalability and select 5 final participants.

  • Qualification and selection of participants will take place continuously with September 13 as the last day for feedback.

If you have any questions please email us at InnovationStudioStockholm@ibm.com, and include IBM CREATE in the subject.