What happens next
All applicants will be invited to a 45-minute orientation meeting to answer any questions and discuss their organization’s mission, goals, needs, and AI ambitions.
Shortlisted applicants will be invited to a 4-hour virtual workshop to develop and prioritize AI use cases.
Together with the industry reference group, IBM will assess the use cases based on impact and scalability and select 5 final participants.
Qualification and selection of participants will take place continuously with September 13 as the last day for feedback.
If you have any questions please email us at InnovationStudioStockholm@ibm.com, and include IBM CREATE in the subject.