If every company is now a technology company, then it follows that all C-suite executives need to become better-skilled technologists. For many companies, AI and automation are expanding from a C-suite focus to a board-level one, too.



With such high-level scrutiny, the pressure to adopt gen AI and other AI-infused technologies is stronger than ever. This burden also matches the constant pressure for IT operations to perform 24x7 while IT teams simultaneously deliver new features, keep customers happy and loyal, and ensure costs are as low as possible.



“If you're not providing the proper service to whoever your constituent or customer is, it doesn't matter if you're in public sector, the telecom industry or manufacturing. Ultimately, if that service isn't good and you're not delivering the capabilities they need, the rest of it doesn't really matter, because the customer is gone.” —Melissa Long Dolson, Vice President, AI Ops & Integration, IBM Technology Sales