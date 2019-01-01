As with most things related to IT—especially as you consider adding AI to the mix—cost is always a consideration. According to a 2023 report, among those surveyed, IT executives expect their gen AI budgets to be 3.4x greater than they anticipated as recently as four months ago. But these same executives believe that investment will pay off. Almost three quarters—74%—of gen AI spending will go to HR, finance, customer service, sales and marketing, and IT, where investments are expected to cut costs.2



“Organizations are always looking for ways to reduce cost. To start an IT automation project, you are talking about adopting new tooling and acquiring new licenses or new SaaS services, and there is a cost associated with that. But the opportunity to ultimately reduce costs by using IT automation is real, with real returns on your investment.” —Keri Olson

Most of all, though, as a leader, you need to think more deeply about how technology is impacting the way you work, the way your employees work and the way your organization interacts with customers. Implementing IT automation is really about understanding organizational goals and then creating a strategy to best meet them. It’s also about choosing the right technology and solutions and developing a plan for implementation. It will require more and different skills within your IT teams as well, such as AI prompt engineers, ML engineers, AI data scientists, AI trainers, and AI ethicists.



“Look for IT automation tools that are easy to implement, like SaaS tools. The winning solutions in this space are the ones that are the easiest to implement and the easiest to get up and running. Find a tool that can meet you where you’re at and grow as your business grows.” —Keri Olson