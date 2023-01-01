In recent years, many IT teams have seen their influence wane. Especially with the advent of low-code and no-code options—the type of apps that don’t require a traditional programmer—business units have had even greater freedom to bypass IT and, at least at the less complex level, move more quickly. Though faster is better, especially when it comes to new features and functions, this diminished role may not be the one that IT teams want to play.



“The challenge for IT teams is how to better align themselves to the business and be seen as a facilitator versus a cost center. Getting IT folks to really go in and understand how the business operates and be ingrained into what capabilities are needed so that they can better provide those services—it’s important. I don’t think we do a good enough job—the collective we—of having IT professionals sit in and be part of the business so that they understand what those roles and responsibilities are and what it takes to perform those functions every day. And if they did, they’d be much better suited to help build out and pick solutions, which would cause less of a reliance on the business folks doing it themselves.” —Melissa Long Dolson, Vice President, AI Ops & Integration, IBM Technology Sales