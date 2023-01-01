Our IBM leaders were again unanimous when asked how AI will affect employees: AI and automation are not designed to replace jobs, but rather to augment workers and provide them with more time to upskill and work on the types of innovation that only human beings can provide. IBM research backs them up: on average, 87% of executives surveyed expect job roles to be augmented rather than replaced by gen AI. This is a good thing, given that organizations that deliver top employee experiences outperform on revenue growth 31% more than others.1 Job changes, however, are coming. Surveyed executives estimate that 40% of their workforce will need to reskill as a result of implementing AI and automation over the next three years.2

“I hear, ‘If I enable too much automation, I'll work myself out of a job.’ But that’s simply not true. The fact is that technology is moving so quickly, as it always has, that there's always that next thing. There are always more mature things to focus on. There are always higher-value opportunities for humans by allowing automation in.”2 —Keri Olson

“Senior executives are trying to save money through optimization. They don't want to cut headcount; they want more productivity from what they already have. That's what digital transformation is like. If I want to be more efficient, I just work harder. But if I have technology and tools to change how that work is done, and I let computers offload some of it and machine learning make recommendations ... that's being more productive.” —William Lobig