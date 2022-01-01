Generative AI has the potential to fundamentally transform every aspect of marketing—and 76% of CMOs surveyed indicated it is essential to stay competitive1. Companies have long had the data to create hyper-personalized content and experiences, but marketers didn’t have the power to harness it—until now. Using the watsonx platform, IBM can supercharge your content supply chain with generative AI, so you can create brand-compliant, personalized content at scale, and seamlessly integrate it with your existing workflows and platforms.

IBM has been helping clients apply trusted AI in this space for more than a decade. With 21,000 skilled AI practitioners, more than 1,000 consultants in our AI Center of Excellence, and global premier partnerships with leading marketing and CX platforms like Adobe, Salesforce, SAP — we can architect the right solution, on the right platforms, to meet your unique marketing needs.