Evolve and transform in a changing world. Accelerate your mission.
United States Capitol
Overview

US Federal agencies have complex, hybrid cloud, multi-vendor cybersecurity environments. While threats continue to increase and skill gaps grow, leaders are tasked with navigating these challenges while complying with government mandates and timelines.

IBM can help you accelerate your zero-trust plans, enhance cybersecurity, and better manage complexity. Our cybersecurity solutions will help you protect data across the hybrid cloud; secure remote users; predict, prevent and respond to modern threats; and better address risk and compliance. Our use-case oriented approach meets you wherever you are on your zero-trust maturity journey — from strategy through implementation.
Collaborate with the private sector to build resilience against cyberattacks and protect critical infrastructure.
Benefits Combat increasing cyber threats
IBM helps you better protect your organization with advanced, scalable and integrated security products and services: IBM and non-IBM options.
IBM offers a proven approach, from strategy to implementation, driven by what you need, your current environment and legacy systems.
IBM’s network of experts, strong innovation, and investment in a collaborative cybersecurity center can help your agency transform.
Solutions Zero trust acceleration services

Assess your current security gaps for a specific use case scenario against IBM Security’s zero trust governance model. Align priorities while addressing your unique security risks, government mandates and investment strategy with the company that’s been recognized for leadership in 15 security segments.

 IBM Security® X-Force® offensive and defensive services

Our team has a deep understanding of how threat actors think, strategize and strike. We can help you prevent, detect, respond to, and recover from incidents so that you can focus on your mission priorities.

 Cloud security services and managed services

Progress confidently to hybrid multicloud and integrate security into every phase of your journey. With IBM experts, you will analyze cloud security risks, identify requirements, and build a roadmap. With consulting and managed services, IBM can help you monitor, manage, and respond to advanced threats, risk, and compliance requirements.

 Ecosystem partners

Federal government agencies face significant cybersecurity challenges that no single company can solve. We welcome all IBM ecosystem partners to join the federal dialogue and collaborate with us. When it comes to cybersecurity, there is strength in partners.

Resources

X-Force Threat Intelligence Index

Each year, IBM Security X-Force—our in-house team of cybersecurity experts and remediators—mines billions of data points to expose today’s most urgent security statistics and trends.

 FedRAMP and IBM offerings

The FedRAMP Marketplace web site provides the latest information about IBM offering authorizations and other designations.

 IBM Security X-Force helps improve cybersecurity

See how offensive and defensive security services can help organizations reduce the risk of cyber attacks and fulfill the NIST best practice guidance.

 IBM Security X-Force for Ransomware

Learn how the increase in ransomware attacks affects businesses and discover the IBM Security X-Force services than can address these challenges.

 Federal News Network: Cyber strategy session

Hear about how the Naval Supply Sessions Command overhauls its cybersecurity approach to achieve zero trust.

 Federal News Network: Cyber strategy session

Learn how the Education Department, underway with zero trust, has money and a roadmap for completion.

 IT Brew article

IBM X-Force’s Charles Henderson talks executive orders and hackers laying in the cut.

Additional solutions IBM Security® Verify
Enable workforce and consumer identity access management (IAM) in a single, cloud-native or on-prem identity solution.
Explore more IBM Security® QRadar® SIEM
QRadar SIEM provides analysts with more accurate, contextualized and prioritized alerts.
Learn more Technology solutions
Explore Federal technology solutions from hybrid cloud, to IT consulting and AI, to help your agency transform for a changing world.
Build a smarter federal government
