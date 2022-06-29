US Federal agencies have complex, hybrid cloud, multi-vendor cybersecurity environments. While threats continue to increase and skill gaps grow, leaders are tasked with navigating these challenges while complying with government mandates and timelines.
IBM can help you accelerate your zero-trust plans, enhance cybersecurity, and better manage complexity. Our cybersecurity solutions will help you protect data across the hybrid cloud; secure remote users; predict, prevent and respond to modern threats; and better address risk and compliance. Our use-case oriented approach meets you wherever you are on your zero-trust maturity journey — from strategy through implementation.
Collaborate with the private sector to build resilience against cyberattacks and protect critical infrastructure.
Assess your current security gaps for a specific use case scenario against IBM Security’s zero trust governance model. Align priorities while addressing your unique security risks, government mandates and investment strategy with the company that’s been recognized for leadership in 15 security segments.
Our team has a deep understanding of how threat actors think, strategize and strike. We can help you prevent, detect, respond to, and recover from incidents so that you can focus on your mission priorities.
Progress confidently to hybrid multicloud and integrate security into every phase of your journey. With IBM experts, you will analyze cloud security risks, identify requirements, and build a roadmap. With consulting and managed services, IBM can help you monitor, manage, and respond to advanced threats, risk, and compliance requirements.
Federal government agencies face significant cybersecurity challenges that no single company can solve. We welcome all IBM ecosystem partners to join the federal dialogue and collaborate with us. When it comes to cybersecurity, there is strength in partners.
Each year, IBM Security X-Force—our in-house team of cybersecurity experts and remediators—mines billions of data points to expose today’s most urgent security statistics and trends.
The FedRAMP Marketplace web site provides the latest information about IBM offering authorizations and other designations.
See how offensive and defensive security services can help organizations reduce the risk of cyber attacks and fulfill the NIST best practice guidance.
Learn how the increase in ransomware attacks affects businesses and discover the IBM Security X-Force services than can address these challenges.
Hear about how the Naval Supply Sessions Command overhauls its cybersecurity approach to achieve zero trust.
Learn how the Education Department, underway with zero trust, has money and a roadmap for completion.
IBM X-Force’s Charles Henderson talks executive orders and hackers laying in the cut.
Each year, IBM Security X-Force—our in-house team of cybersecurity experts and remediators—mines billions of data points to expose today’s most urgent security statistics and trends.
The FedRAMP Marketplace web site provides the latest information about IBM offering authorizations and other designations.