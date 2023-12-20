Your employees need to make data-driven decisions, but too often, data is in silos. With a deep understanding of your organization’s needs and use cases, you can design a data architecture that empowers your teams and works across the ecosystem.

The most common data use cases and challenges? Data integration, data governance, data observability, data catalog, data orchestration, and master data management. Learn more about each and how a modern data architecture—like data fabric—can help shape and unify a data-driven enterprise.