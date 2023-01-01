Deploy and run IBM watsonx Orchestrate on IBM Cloud, AWS, or on-premises. Explore pricing tiers for our Essentials and Standard plans.
Custom tools builder, 1500+ pre-built skills, 40+ app integrations and more.
Analytics with problem identification, export chat logs, data retention and completion failure analysis.
Conversational Search, intelligent information gathering, AI guided actions and base LLM.
Intent and entity recognition, autocorrection and digressions.
Watsonx Orchestrate is available as a SaaS option on both IBM Cloud and Amazon Web Services.
The Unified Automation Builder is a tool that allows teams to build automations quickly, wrap them as skills and extend the investments they have already made in automation tools by discovering their automations within watsonx Orchestrate and putting them to work across their organization. Leveraging Workflow, Decisions, Document processing, Systems integrations, and RPA, users can accelerate time-to-develop, time-to-deployment, and time-to-value. Users can also combine internal systems, third-party tools and prebuilt skills to accomplish endless use cases across their business.
Decision Executions
Ability to model and manage business decisions in an easy-to-use, low-code UI. Integrated with watsonx Orchestrate’s conversational capabilities, users can more efficiently interact with the system, calling upon decision engines, and obtaining insights without the need for manual intervention.
Workflow Activity Executions
Ability to create and execute workflows by automating repetitive, rule-based, or manual tasks. It involves the design, execution, and optimization of a series of interconnected tasks or processes within an organization. Benefits include improved productivity, reduction in errors, and accelerated task completion.
Document Processing
Ability to process documents through automation such as extracting information, interpreting content, and organizing data from various types of documents.
Learn more about Skill Studio.
IBM Assistant Builder is a visual tool that helps you create, customize, and deploy intelligent virtual assistants, also known as chatbots, without requiring coding expertise. It provides a drag-and-drop interface for building conversational experiences, integrating with external systems, and managing your virtual assistants. Learn more
Users building AI assistants will not consume skill runs as we want to encourage teams to build AI Assistants and only consume resources once real value is realized. We believe that AI Assistants have the potential to revolutionize the way businesses operate, and we want to democratize access to this technology so that all companies can benefit. By making builder seats free, we remove the financial barrier that could prevent some businesses from experimenting with AI Assistants.
