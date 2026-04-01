IBM® watsonx™ Orchestrate® puts AI to work—helping you build, deploy and manage powerful AI assistants and agents that automate workflows and processes with generative AI.
Seamlessly integrate with your existing business systems. Connect to any AI model or automation tool. Enable collaboration between your AI assistants and agents in one unified experience.
The outcome? Less manual work. Faster decisions. A more efficient business—at scale.
AI agent solutions for HR, sales, procurement and customer service. Get started 70% faster with watsonx Orchestrate.
From easing employee workloads to improving customer satisfaction, the numbers tell the story.
Better Business Bureau boosted consumer protection and operational efficiency, seeing cost savings of USD 1.5 million annually.
Avid Solutions cut costly project errors by 10%, streamlining execution and driving precision at scale.
Dun & Bradstreet reduced procurement task time by up to 20% with AI-powered supplier risk evaluation.
IBM saw 94% of its company-wide HR requests handled using watsonx Orchestrate.
AI Agents for sales: Close more deals with agentic automation
AI Agents for procurement: Cut costs, speed up sourcing and simplify procurement
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