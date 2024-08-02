IBM watsonx Assistant is a next-gen conversational AI solution—it that empowers a broader audience that includes non-technical business users, anyone in your organization to effortlessly build generative AI Assistants that deliver frictionless self-service experiences to customers across any device or channel, help boost employee productivity, and scale across your business.

User-friendly interface with drag-and-drop conversation builder and pre-built templates.

Out-of-the-box Large Language Models, Large Speech Models, Natural Language Processing and Understanding (NLP, NLU), and Intelligent Context Gathering, to better understand the context of each conversation in natural language.

Retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) for accurate, contextual, and up-to-date conversational answers around the clock, grounded in your company's knowledge base.