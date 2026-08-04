IBM Security QRadar SIEM

Market-leading SIEM built to outpace the adversary with speed, scale and accuracy
IBM Security QRadar SIEM Overview
Redefining SIEM to unleash analyst potential

As digital threats loom large and cyber adversaries grow increasingly sophisticated, the roles of SOC analysts are more critical than ever. Going beyond threat detection and response, QRadar SIEM enables security teams face today’s threats proactively with advanced AI, powerful threat intelligence, and access to cutting-edge content to maximize analyst potential. Whether you need cloud-native architecture built for hybrid scale and speed or a solution to complement your on-premises infrastructure, IBM can provide you with a SIEM to meet your needs.
 
Why QRadar SIEM QRadar SIEM delivers meaningful results. Read the Forrester TEI study for more results 14,000+

Analysts saved more than 14,000 hours over 3 years on identifying false positives.*

 90%+

Analysts saw a 90% reduction in time spent investigating incidents.*

 60%

There was a 60% reduction in the risk of experiencing a significant security breach.*
Introducing QRadar SIEM (cloud-native) – with a redesigned architecture for highly efficient data ingestion, rapid search and analytics at scale.
Benefits
Maximize analyst time and talent

Experience the power of IBM enterprise-grade AI designed to amplify the efficiency and expertise of every security team. With QRadar SIEM, analysts can reduce repetitive manual tasks like case creation and risk prioritization to focus on critical investigation and remediation efforts.
Accelerate Threat Detection and Response

Disrupt advanced cyber-attacks and respond faster with cutting-edge content including native integration with the Open Source SIGMA community. No additional context needed with correlated log event data including IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence, user behavior analytics, and network analytics.
Reduce operational complexity

Easily work across all data source types and security tools with robust interoperability. Equipped with over 700 pre-built integrations and partner extensions*, QRadar SIEM seamlessly integrates with your existing threat detection tools to ensure you get complete visibility across your security ecosystem.
Features
Network threat analytics

QRadar SIEM seamlessly incorporates network behavior data into threat analysis to correlate and detect threats.

 Explore NDR Explore integrations
User behavior analytics (UBA)

Gain greater visibility into insider threats, uncover anomalous behavior, quickly identify risky users, and generate meaningful insights.

 Learn more
Threat intelligence

Understand the latest threat landscape by leveraging the latest malicious IP addresses, URLs and malware file hashes from X-Force Threat Intelligence and other threat intelligence sources.

 Learn more
SIEM editions IBM Security QRadar SIEM (Classic)

License flexible consumption of the full suite of capabilities.

 Estimate your cost IBM Security QRadar SIEM (Cloud-native)

Built to maximize security teams’ time and talent. Available December 2023.

 Learn more
Use cases
Advanced threat detection

Responding to advanced threats is resource intensive, time consuming and time sensitive. Accelerate detection with visibility and AI. 

 Learn about advanced threat detection
Threat hunting

Generate comprehensive intelligence and help your analysts hunt for cyberthreats in near real time by turning disparate data sets into action. 

 Check out how threat hunting works
Ransomware

Fast ransomware attacks demand faster responses. With attackers moving faster, organizations must take a proactive, threat-driven approach to cybersecurity.

 Explore ransomware
Compliance

Show evidence of compliance and declaration of conformity with applicable regulatory statutes and internal audits for your environment.

 See how QRadar helps with compliance
Client stories
Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
Canada’s MLSE partnered with IBM for managed security services centered on supporting initial threat detection and evaluation, with the IBM Security QRadar SIEM platform.
Laughing businesswoman using laptop in pizza lunch office meeting
Sutherland Global Services
Using the IBM Security QRadar SIEM has helped Sutherland establish a unified security ecosystem. Analysts use it to collect and correlate data from various sources across the IT environment into a holistic view of security events.
Worker using heavy machinery
ANDRITZ
“IBM did exactly what we were expecting. They were super flexible. They listened to our demands. And they came up with the right solutions,” says Thomas Strieder, VP Group IT Security and Operation Services, ANDRITZ.
Awards

QRadar SIEM recognition in the security industry
Product reviews
Related services SIOC services
IBM consulting services help you assess your threat strategies, unite security operations and response, improve your security posture and migrate to the cloud with confidence.
Incident response services
Help security analysts improve their threat hunting skills and minimize the impact of a breach by preparing teams, processes and controls.
IBM Threat Detection and Response Services
Your partner against cyber threats with 24/7 prevention.
Explore the full QRadar Suite

Detect and eliminate threats faster with a modernized product suite designed to unify the security analyst experience.

QRadar EDR

QRadar EDR, formerly ReaQta, provides security analysts with deep visibility across the endpoint ecosystem. You can integrate QRadar EDR with QRadar SIEM with no impact to your EPS count.

 

Enrich QRadar SIEM logs with high-fidelity endpoint alerts by integrating QRadar SIEM and QRadar EDR.

 

 

QRadar Log Insights

QRadar Log Insights helps ease the security analyst’s workload with a cloud-native log management and security observability solution that can handle an enterprise workload.

QRadar SOAR

QRadar SOAR orchestrates and automates responses to the high-fidelity alerts that SIEM identifies and provides actionable insight on remediating threats.

Learn how QRadar SIEM and QRadar SOAR integrate to accelerate response times and reduce analyst workload.

 
Take the next step

Schedule time to get a custom demonstration of QRadar SIEM or consult with one of our product experts.

  1. Book a demo
  2. Estimate your cost
Footnotes

*The Total Economic ImpactTM of IBM Security QRadar SIEM is a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of IBM, April, 2023. Based on projected results of a composite organization modeled from 4 interviewed IBM customers. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.