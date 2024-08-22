The IBM MaaS360® Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution has been built to help you manage and protect the frontline workforce's devices, apps, and data no matter their location, enabling them to be productive and ensuring a great experience. MaaS360 allows IT managers to effectively execute their digital initiatives that involve deployment and management at scale of purpose-built devices, non-GMS, kiosks, rugged devices and IoT. It also makes it possible to remotely troubleshoot in real time when faced with issues, all from a single console.

MaaS360 supports frontline devices running on iOS, Android, iPadOS, Android Open Source Project (AOSP), Amazon FireOS, Santok, Windows.

IT admins have an easy-to-use mobile device management (MDM) solution that helps them provision and deploy purpose-built devices or allow lockdown of mobile devices for specialized use cases, while ensuring identity management and protecting them with built-in threat management throughout their lifecycle.