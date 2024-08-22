When using IBM Cloud offerings, your company can scale and adapt quickly to changing business needs without compromising security, privacy or risk levels. Learn more about IBM Cloud security. This offering meets the following industry and global compliance standards, depending on the edition you choose.

CSA STAR Level 1 (Self-Assessment)

EU-US Privacy Shield and Swiss-US Privacy Shield Framework

FedRAMP Moderate Impact Level

Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA) Impact Level Moderate

ISO 27001

SOC2 Type 2 (SSAE 16)

To learn about the compliance and certifications for a specific offering edition, consult the Cloud Services data security and privacy data sheets.