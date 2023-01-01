With the advent of AWS Lambda in 2014, serverless computing has emerged as a core component of cloud-native infrastructures. By allowing organizations to run resource-intensive application code, on-demand, in a cloud environment—and pay only for when the code is running—serverless functions have unlocked new opportunities for optimizing application performance, availability and cost-efficiency. However, monitoring serverless environments—where a function executes and disappears even before its performance can be observed—is an exceedingly complex task.
Serverless monitoring with IBM® Instana® Observability helps you continuously monitor and analyze the performance, availability and security of your applications and services deployed on serverless platforms. Using AI and machine learning, Instana maps the complex dependencies linking serverless functions to each other and the rest of the infrastructure. With comprehensive tracing and rich visualizations, it helps proactively identify and resolve issues, thereby ensuring optimal performance and availability of your serverless applications.
Monitor serverless functions and applications effectively to gain real-time visibility and end-to-end tracing of service requests, regardless of which serverless platform hosts them—AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Platform or Microsoft Azure.
Make the most of Instana’s auto-discovery and auto-tracing features to discover, map and analyze your serverless architecture so that your developers don’t have to spend hours manually configuring monitoring settings.
Optimize the performance and availability of your serverless applications with contextual insights from Instana’s dynamic graph (full-stack model), context guide (architectural UX) and unbounded analytics (correlated analytics).
Reduce MTTD and MTTR with Instana’s AI-enhanced observability (1-second granularity) metrics. Unbounded analytics helps analyze and correlate all the metrics and trace data, enabling automated root cause analysis and incident remediation.
Instana automatically identifies and visualizes relationships and dependencies in serverless environments to determine how a problem with one serverless function impacts other functions or services within the application’s environment.
Instana provides real-time visualizations to give teams visibility into an application as it currently exists, while historical visualizations allow them to research an issue or gain crucial historical context when troubleshooting a problem.
Since Dealerware started using Instana for container observability, its DevOps team reduced delivery latency from 10 minutes to nearly 12 seconds.
Using Instana to monitor all of its applications in one place, Enento is exceeding its SLAs and delivering a more reliable customer experience.
Instana integrates with other monitoring tools, such as log management and network monitoring tools like IBM® Turbonomic®, to provide a comprehensive view of application performance across the entire IT infrastructure with no plug-ins or application restarts.
IBM Instana Observability gives everyone across the enterprise user-friendly access to the data they want with the context they need to deliver rapid issue prevention and remediation.