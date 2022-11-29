IBM and AWS Partner are premier partners and Instana is now Available on the AWS Marketplace Seller (link resides outside of ibm.com) with the Migration and Modernization Competency, Instana Achieves the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Operations Competency for AWS Observability.
Discover: Resolve issues quickly during the migration process across with Instana Automatic discovery and high-level granularity
Migrate: Accelerate your cloud migration process for quicker results and track every phase of your migration to AWS with Instana and turbo-optimize your cloud consumption from the start.
IBM Instana™ uses a single agent that manages small programs crafted to monitor each technology in your application architecture called sensors. Without manual instrumentation, the agent configures, loads and updates the sensors to collect configuration, changes, metrics and events.
The process is 100% automated. The sensors discover all of your application building blocks:
Visibility into real-time application performance monitoring data, including full end-to-end traces with zero sampling; event correlation helps resolve impending issues before they turn into incidents.
Automatically provides an understanding of application component dependencies and where their impacts are across the entire stack. Continuous automatic discovery of microservices and application components so that your AWS monitoring environment is always current.
Including AWS Elastic Beanstalk, Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon Elastic Block Storage (EBS), Amazon ElastiCache, Amazon OpenSearch, Amazon EMR, Amazon Kinesis, AWS Lambda, Elastic Load Balancing, Amazon MSK, Amazon MQ, Amazon RDS, Amazon SQS, Amazon S3, and more.
Instana integrates with other monitoring tools to provide a comprehensive view of application performance across the entire IT infrastructure with no plug-ins or application restarts.
Instana’s AWS Kinesis monitoring offers comprehensive performance and health management.
AWS SQS monitoring is a key part of Instana’s comprehensive Amazon Web Services monitoring solution.
AWS RDS monitoring is an important piece of Instana’s cloud APM solution.
Automatic AWS Beanstalk monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.
Amazon S3 offers industry-leading scalability, data availability, security and performance.
Automatic Amazon MQ monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.
“Once the Instana agent has been installed into Dealerware’s Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) clusters, it automatically discovers all the containers running in the pods, services and endpoints, and the dependencies between them. The agent automatically captures and indexes error messages against each endpoint and rolls them up to the service and application level.”
“It’s great to have something to be able to trace the root of the problem at the infrastructure view. It’s provided insights into issues I wasn’t aware of. ”
Kenneth Skertchly
Senior DevOps Engineer, Dealerware
Building on IBM software being available as-a-service on IBM Cloud, this first-of-its-kind agreement between IBM and AWS will provide clients with access to IBM software that runs cloud-native on AWS.
We're excited to announce that you can now leverage Instana metrics with AWS Compute Optimizer to help achieve optimal efficiency for applications running on AWS.
Learn how to install, configure and monitor Instana with AWS through IBM's product documentation.
IBM Instana Observability offers enterprise wide, user-friendly access to the data you want with the context you need to deliver rapid issue prevention and remediation.