IDC estimates that 750 million applications will be built by 20251, where and how these applications are deployed will impact time to market and value realization. Application landscapes are complex and challenge enterprises to maintain and modernize existing infrastructure while delivering new cloud-native features. Lack of skills, resources and common operational practices often continue to hinder achieving business objectives.

IBM Cloud Pak® for Applications (CP4Apps) is an end-to-end hybrid cloud application platform, providing the ultimate flexibility for deployments, building new cloud-native applications, refactoring and re-platforming existing applications. Designed to leverage a comprehensive collection of application runtimes, modernization tools and a Kubernetes container platform to adapt to their landscape needs.

Application runtimes and frameworks included: IBM WebSphere®, IBM WebSphere Liberty, Red Hat® JBoss® Enterprise Application Platform, Quarkus, Tomcat, Node.js Spring Boot, Vert.x and more.

Modernization tools included: IBM Transformation Advisor, IBM Mono2Micro, IBM WebSphere Migration ToolKit and Red Hat Migration ToolKit for Applications.