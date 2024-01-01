Home

The financial IT services industry has navigated industry disruptions, unforeseen obstacles and waves of digitization. While challenging, it's also created opportunities for digital transformation. Enter generative AI.

With capabilities to reinvent customer experience while increasing revenues and reducing costs, generative AI is more than a buzz word. Artificial intelligence can help financial services companies:

  • Summarize and analyze customer engagements
  • Offer personalized interactions
  • Increase customer satisfaction and employee experience
  • Encourage self-service
  • Drive revenues
  • Improve regulatory compliance

IBM’s suite of hybrid cloud and AI tools—and consulting services—help financial institutions streamline workflows, optimize operations and drive growth while minimizing risks. Partner with IBM to develop a technology roadmap, gain competitive edge, establish market differentiation and prepare for the new financial frontier. 
Solutions for financial institutions

watsonx Assistant

Meet customer satisfaction expectations consistently and intelligently with cutting-edge, conversational AI

 Financial services consulting

Enlist IBM expertise to modernize digital core systems for retail banking and beyond

Hybrid cloud

Generate new levels of efficiency while increasing capacity and productivity with application resource management on a hybrid cloud

 IBM Storage FlashSystem

Improve resiliency, response, data management and operational efficiency with a cloud-based storage

 IBM Z

Explore mainframe application modernization solutions that modernize simply, using generative AI

 Cybersecurity

Protect on-premises and cloud investments, manage financial risk and secure data across environments
Case studies HSBC

Using AI to make data-driven decisions about high-growth stock potential

 Read more Bradesco

Creating a secure and innovative online banking experience using IBM® Z™ and IBM® Storage™ systems 

 Read more NatWest

Reimagining a personalized, digital experience in banking to boost customer satisfaction.

 Read more PNC

Modernizing infrastructure to streamline transactions and facilitate better communication

 Read more Swedbank

Empowering developers to code, test and enhance applications through mainframe modernization

 Read more Virgin Money

Boosting customer engagement with Redi, an AI-powered banking virtual assistant

 Read more

