Banking IT services and solutions

Generative AI can help streamline and optimize the operation of core banking systems and financial services. With artificial intelligence capabilities, banks can:

Overcome skill shortages with accelerated code development

Reduce operational downtime

Oversee risk management and compliance

Drive digital transformation

Enhance customer experience

Accelerate application modernization

Reshape onboarding and employee experience

Boost efficiency in business processes

In fact, by enabling end-to-end data integration and automating workflows, AI can help corporate banking operations and retail banking transform from fragmented business models to a data-driven supply chain.

IBM has led innovation in the financial services industry for more than 100 years. As a trusted partner to more than 90 of the world’s largest banks, our hybrid cloud and AI capabilities help banks adopt new technologies, elevating their digital experience with advanced digital banking solutions, and driving profitability in the evolving retail and commercial banking landscape.