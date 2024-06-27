Banking IT services and solutions

Unlock value with AI you can bank on
Generative AI can help streamline and optimize the operation of core banking systems and financial services. With artificial intelligence capabilities, banks can:
Overcome skill shortages with accelerated code development
Reduce operational downtime
Oversee risk management and compliance
Drive digital transformation
Enhance customer experience
Accelerate application modernization
Reshape onboarding and employee experience
Boost efficiency in business processes
In fact, by enabling end-to-end data integration and automating workflows, AI can help corporate banking operations and retail banking transform from fragmented business models to a data-driven supply chain.
IBM has led innovation in the financial services industry for more than 100 years. As a trusted partner to more than 90 of the world’s largest banks, our hybrid cloud and AI capabilities help banks adopt new technologies, elevating their digital experience with advanced digital banking solutions, and driving profitability in the evolving retail and commercial banking landscape.
Drive ROI across talent management with watsonx Orchestrate.
See some of the real-world applications for AI in banking
Meet customer expectations consistently and intelligently with cutting-edge, conversational AI
Enlist IBM expertise to modernize digital core systems for banking
Generate new levels of efficiency while increasing capacity and productivity with application resource management on a hybrid cloud
Improve resiliency, response, data management and operational efficiency with a cloud-based storage
Explore mainframe application modernization solutions that modernize simply, using generative AI
Protect on-premises and cloud investments, manage financial risk and secure data across environments
Creating a secure and innovative online banking experience using IBM® Z™ and IBM® Storage™ systems
Expert service, 60% faster: Building upon Crédit Mutuel's strength in customer service with IBM Watson
Reimagining a personalized, digital experience in banking to boost customer satisfaction.
Using AI to identify potential high-growth stocks
Charting a path to meet sustainability goals using Envizi ESG Suite’s reporting data governance and workflow tools
Implementing a SaaS analytical solution to better manage IT expenses
