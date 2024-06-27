Banking IT services and solutions

Home

Unlock value with AI you can bank on

New! 2025 Outlook for Banks and Financial Markets
Regenerate the banking industry with AI

Generative AI can help streamline and optimize the operation of core banking systems and financial services. With artificial intelligence capabilities, banks can:

  • Overcome skill shortages with accelerated code development

  • Reduce operational downtime

  • Oversee risk management and compliance

  • Drive digital transformation

  • Enhance customer experience

  • Accelerate application modernization

  • Reshape onboarding and employee experience 

  • Boost efficiency in business processes

In fact, by enabling end-to-end data integration and automating workflows, AI can help corporate banking operations and retail banking transform from fragmented business models to a data-driven supply chain.

IBM has led innovation in the financial services industry for more than 100 years. As a trusted partner to more than 90 of the world’s largest banks, our hybrid cloud and AI capabilities help banks adopt new technologies, elevating their digital experience with advanced digital banking solutions, and driving profitability in the evolving retail and commercial banking landscape.
  State of AI in the banking industry in 2024

Use cases

See some of the real-world applications for AI in banking

Banking solutions and financial products

watsonx Assistant

Meet customer expectations consistently and intelligently with cutting-edge, conversational AI

 Financial services consulting

Enlist IBM expertise to modernize digital core systems for banking

 Hybrid cloud

Generate new levels of efficiency while increasing capacity and productivity with application resource management on a hybrid cloud

 IBM Storage FlashSystem

Improve resiliency, response, data management and operational efficiency with a cloud-based storage

 IBM Z

Explore mainframe application modernization solutions that modernize simply, using generative AI

 Cybersecurity

Protect on-premises and cloud investments, manage financial risk and secure data across environments
Case studies Bradesco

Creating a secure and innovative online banking experience using IBM® Z™ and IBM® Storage™ systems 

 Read more Crédit Mutuel

Expert service, 60% faster: Building upon Crédit Mutuel's strength in customer service with IBM Watson

 Read more NatWest

Reimagining a personalized, digital experience in banking to boost customer satisfaction.

 Read more HSBC

Using AI to identify potential high-growth stocks

 Read more Ikano Group

Charting a path to meet sustainability goals using Envizi ESG Suite’s reporting data governance and workflow tools

 Read more Crédit Agricole Group

Implementing a SaaS analytical solution to better manage IT expenses

 Read more

Trends in banking technology

Top fintech trends from Money 20/20

Explore key fintech trends coming out of Money 20/20, including AI advancements, open banking and global payment innovations.
Put AI to work with IBM Z

Create new value, from application modernization to fraud protection
GBS organizations of the future

In this white paper, learn how shared services can cultivate smarter operations that leverage data and insights
Embedded finance: The voice of the makers

In this IBV report, financial makers discuss how to reimagine banking with embedded finance solutions
Gartner recognizes IBM

IBM is named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing
Unlock innovation and business value

Discover how an open hybrid cloud platform can help financial institutions drive end-to-end enterprise transformation
Innovate with application modernization

Read IBM’s strategy to help modernize applications faster, at lower cost and risk, using the IBM Z® platform and public cloud solutions

Telecoms and banks connect

Discover the ways telecoms and banks can create the next generation of mobile financial services
Transforming customer service

Learn how generative AI is changing the game for customer needs
Drive growth in financial services

In this digital download, read how to minimize risk and optimize processes with IBM Blueworks Live
AI for IT operations

Take application modernization and IT automation to the next level with generative AI
Reskilling in the time of AI

Learn how organizations can equip their workforces with the skills of tomorrow without disrupting today’s business

The future of HR and talent

Read the ways AI can streamline HR processes and empower HR professionals to focus on higher value work
