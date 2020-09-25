Home
IBM industry solutions are powered by generative AI, secured and fine-tuned for operational efficiency. They provide deeper insights, advanced workflows and customized technology solutions that let businesses drive greater value, sustainability and decision-making capabilities. Help teams in HR and talent, engineering, operations, marketing and technology stay competitive, lower costs and deliver high-quality service all while maintaining compliance.
Apply the new exponential technologies including AI, hybrid cloud and blockchain to lead the future
Streamline production and innovate software-defined vehicles with AI and hybrid cloud technologies
Unlock value with AI you can bank on and turbocharge your transformation
Transform your consumer good business at rapid scale with generative AI
Bolster defense, intelligence and military operations with responsible AI solutions
Expedite the innovation process and revamp the way energy companies design, build, manage, and deliver their services
Deliver high-performance digital services with AI
Future-proof your digital ecosystem with scalable AI and automation technology
Increase agility and resilience with generative AI and hybrid cloud solutions
Improve patient care and efficiency with secure platforms and AI-powered automation
Streamline workflow, modernize data management and improve customer experience with cloud and AI
Improve care and maximize cost efficiencies with responsible AI solutions
Achieve new levels of business agility with AI and hybrid cloud technologies
Optimize your operations and stay competitive in a rapidly changing market
Develop new technologies and materials that reduce environmental impact
Transform your business model with smart technology
Unlock the future of retail with AI and hybrid cloud technologies
Explore AI and cloud technologies that support space exploration initiatives
Reimagine connectivity and explore ways to help accelerate generative AI adoption
Elevate customer experience, drive revenue and increase operational efficiency with AI
IBM® HR automates data management with digital workers, empowering human staff to devote more time to high-value tasks.
Brazilian bank Bradesco improves customer experience, giving personal attention to each of its 65 million customers.
IBM and Telefónica Spain use cloud solutions to transform ideas into real business value.
The State of New Jersey and IBM Consulting® launch a portal and adjudication process to help citizens receive aid for past due energy bills.
Water Corporation modernizes and migrates its mission-critical SAP architecture to the cloud with help from IBM Consulting®.
IBM CIO organization accelerates application modernization with Turbonomic automation.
IBM helps boost Honda's efficiency with AI-driven knowledge extraction, expecting to slash documentation modeling time by 67%.
ExxonMobil creates a mobile app to simplify the fueling experience, adding security, scale and optimization by running on IBM Cloud™.
IBM partnered with The Harris Poll and surveyed 2,000 organizations from across the globe to find out best practices from AI leaders.
Learn how artificial intelligence benefits healthcare providers, particularly in providing a better staff and patient experience.
See how WPP will help marketers solve complex B2B marketing challenges, accurately identify and engage buying groups, and improve clients' ROI.
Discover how telecoms and banks can create the next generation of mobile financial services.
We partnered with AWS to explain the first step for automakers and suppliers—an integrated cloud strategy.
Understand the state of AI in defense and national security, and how technology can help industry leaders make better decisions.
Create new value, from application modernization to cybersecurity and fraud protection.