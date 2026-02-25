In today’s fast-moving, hybrid world, compliance pressure keeps rising, and the cost of “checking the box” keeps getting higher. Organizations are expected to prove control over sensitive data continuously, respond quickly when questions arise, and show progress without adding more burden to already stretched teams.

Join us for this critical session as we explore IBM Guardium Data Protection’s recent launches and updates designed to help organizations move from reactive compliance to always-on readiness, with smarter oversight, simpler operations, and clearer business outcomes.

What you’ll take away:

Transform compliance from an annual audit scramble into continuous risk management by mapping requirements to day-to-day controls, spotting drift early with thresholds, and unifying visibility in one hub to reduce manual effort and strengthen trust year-round.

Detect and stop threats earlier with smarter analytics that adds behavior-based insight and clear next steps, so analysts cut through noise, act faster, and avoid damage even in constrained environments.

Retain years of audit-ready history at a lower cost to answer auditor and investigator questions faster while keeping storage spend under control.

Executive Dashboard makes security value visible with real-time health and compliance metrics, quantified time saved through automation, and clear proof of what is working for smarter decisions and stronger leadership alignment.

Remove friction from daily work with a new modernized UI and redesigned, workflow-led experience that helps teams move faster, reduce errors, and get to answers with fewer clicks.

Whether you’re a security leader, compliance owner, or business stakeholder, this session will show how data security and compliance can move from recurring disruption to measurable advantage.

Let’s simplify readiness, prove progress, and build trust continuously.

Speakers: