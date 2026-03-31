April 23, 2026 | 3:00 to 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)

With the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act moving into strict enforcement by 2026, enterprises must prove end‑to‑end control of personal data—how it is collected, stored, accessed, processed, shared, and deleted. DPDP demands mandatory breach notifications, evidence‑based data lifecycle management, consent‑linked processing, and imposes penalties up to ₹250 crore for non‑compliance.

13% of companies suffered AI‑related security incidents last year—and 97% admitted they lacked adequate AI access controls.* With DPDP enforcement kicking in by 2026 and HIPAA tightening across India, organizations cannot afford visibility gaps across personal and sensitive data.

In this webinar, learn how modern data security platforms enhance compliance readiness with continuous discovery, real‑time monitoring, and automated controls across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Key discussion areas:

Immediate DPDP compliance pressure

Continuous data discovery and classification

Securing sensitive data across hybrid and multi-cloud

Meeting “reasonable security safeguard” requirements

Faster breach detection and mandatory notification readiness

Building trust and transparency for data principals

As regulatory scrutiny intensifies, whether you are a security leader, compliance owner, or business stakeholder, you must shift from periodic reporting to continuous, evidence‑based data protection.

Speaker: Abhijeet Mishra, Technical Specialist - Data Security, IBM

Register now to strengthen DPDP and HIPAA compliance with intelligent, automated data security at scale.

*Cybersecurity trends: IBM’s predictions for 2026