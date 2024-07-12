The advent of foundation models marks a new paradigm of AI, ushering in the era of generative AI. This era is expected to drive AI adoption, offer unmatched scalability and can easily be adapted to new scenarios and use cases.

The Government of Kerala and IBM are pleased to bring to you India’s first International GenAI Conclave on 11–12 July 2024 at Grand Hyatt, Mulavukad, Kochi. The event is also hosted by the Departments of Industries & Commerce, and Electronics & IT, Digital University, CUSAT and the Kerala Technological University.

The International GenAI Conclave will deliberate on the impact of Gen AI, challenges, latest developments and opportunities to leverage it for India's economic advancement and career growth for India's youth. With an agenda filled with valuable insights and an immersive experience, the Conclave will include panel discussions, interactive sessions and product demos on how generative AI can be deployed with trust and confidence.

Expect a stellar line-up of eminent international and Indian technology experts, innovators, policymakers, industry leaders and distinguished senior academia from the AI, defence and software domains.

At the Conclave, you'll also learn how: