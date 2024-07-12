Join us for India's first International GenAI Conclave, co-hosted by the Government of Kerala and IBM. The event showcases expert talks, panel discussions, workshops and exhibits highlighting the potential and practical implications of generative AI.
The advent of foundation models marks a new paradigm of AI, ushering in the era of generative AI. This era is expected to drive AI adoption, offer unmatched scalability and can easily be adapted to new scenarios and use cases.
The Government of Kerala and IBM are pleased to bring to you India’s first International GenAI Conclave on 11–12 July 2024 at Grand Hyatt, Mulavukad, Kochi. The event is also hosted by the Departments of Industries & Commerce, and Electronics & IT, Digital University, CUSAT and the Kerala Technological University.
The International GenAI Conclave will deliberate on the impact of Gen AI, challenges, latest developments and opportunities to leverage it for India's economic advancement and career growth for India's youth. With an agenda filled with valuable insights and an immersive experience, the Conclave will include panel discussions, interactive sessions and product demos on how generative AI can be deployed with trust and confidence.
Expect a stellar line-up of eminent international and Indian technology experts, innovators, policymakers, industry leaders and distinguished senior academia from the AI, defence and software domains.
Thursday July 11, 2024
Speakers:
Dinesh Nirmal, Senior Vice President of Development, Software for IBM and Kerala native, will detail the unprecedented momentum created by watsonx, IBM’s generative AI platform for Enterprise AI. He’ll share IBM’s strategy and what differentiates it from other offerings and show examples of generative AI innovation in action for business and public sector organizations around the world.
Speaker:
Demoers:
Join this exclusive panel discussion featuring tech leaders from diverse industries who are pushing the boundaries of what's possible with gen AI. Examples include Sevilla Football Club, using watsonx to find emerging athletic talent, Comparus reimagining customer engagement for banks with conversational AI, Boston Consulting Group advising clients on gen AI strategy, and S&P Global on the trends impacting gen AI deployment. Panelists will dive into their watsonx implementations, sharing best practices and lessons learned. You'll walk away with a deeper understanding of how to integrate watsonx into your development workflows, leverage its advanced AI capabilities, and build innovative applications that create tangible business value.
Moderator:
- Dinesh Nirmal, Senior Vice President Products, IBM Software, IBM
Panellists:
- Dr. Elias Zamora, CTO, Sevilla Football Club
- Dmitri Gamarnik, CEO, Comparus
- Abishek Tomar, Chief Data Officer, S&P Global Market Intelligence
- Amit Kumar, Managing Director and Partner, Boston Consulting Group
With the exploding demand for generative AI talent, the world is looking to India and its stellar reputation for excellence in hi-tech. This panel discussion will feature examples of AI innovation developed in India for Indian organisations, with insights on implementation strategies and value creation from a consulting perspective. The discussion will explore how Indian businesses can leverage AI to drive growth, improve efficiency, and maintain a competitive edge in the global market. Panelists will also address the challenges of AI adoption, talent development, and the role of public-private partnerships in fostering India's AI ecosystem.
Moderator:
- Amith Singhee, Director IBM Research, India, IBM
Panellists:
- Hari Sankar IPS, Superintendent Cyber Operations, Kerala Police
- Ankit Bose, Head of NASSCOM AI
- Ankur Puri, Partner, McKinsey
With the rapid adoption of AI across industries, staying ahead of the curve requires tapping into the power of open-source collaboration. In this session, Sriram Raghavan, Vice President, AI Research at IBM, will share his insights on how the Open Source AI Alliance is revolutionizing the way businesses innovate with AI. Discover how the alliance, founded by IBM and Meta, brings together a diverse ecosystem of enterprise AI leaders, including Hugging Face, Intel, NASA, Stability AI, and top universities. By fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing, the alliance enables businesses to access cutting-edge AI tools, frameworks, and best practices.
Speaker:
One of the world’s leading experts at the intersection of robotics and artificial intelligence will present the latest perspective on this rapidly expanding discipline – with novel insights into how data-driven embodied systems will change the way we live and work.
Speaker:
Steve Smith is a technology executive and a former NASA astronaut, who soared to space four times as a mission specialist and ventured out of the space station seven times for walks in space. He has received many awards, including a NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal and NASA Exceptional Service Medal.
Speaker:
Join the day’s speakers, special guests and your peers for light snacks and beverages. Experience watsonx with interactive demos and live software challenges. Meet and talk with experts in generative AI from IBM, policymakers in the Kerala government, and organizations creating value with AI.
Friday July 12, 2024
Kerala’s government leaders have a vision for making Kochi and Kerala the first destination for worldwide generative AI development. In this opening keynote, they’ll describe the investments being made and the policies being instituted in the state to support and grow business and create unlimited opportunities for skilled generative AI talent.
Speakers:
This conversation offers the perspective of local University leaders, entrepreneurs and business leaders on Kerala’s readiness to excel in generative AI development. What infrastructure, training and manpower is already in place and what more is needed? This important discussion will illuminate the strong start made in Kerala and priorities for moving forward.
Moderator:
- Shri. Hari Krishnan R. IRTS, ED, KSIDC
Panellists:
- Prof. (Dr.) P. G. Sankaran, Vice Chancellor, CUSAT
- Dr. Saji Gopinath, Vice Chancellor, DUK
- Shri. Anoop Ambika, CEO, KSUM
- Shri. K. P. Sreekumar, Vice President, Tata ELXSI
- Smt. Anu Kumari IAS, Director, KSITM
Usha Srikanth, Managing Partner and Client Innovation Centre (India) Leader, IBM, will moderate a panel of prominent women working as executives, developers, and AI practitioners in India. They will recount their experiences and offer advice for women looking to advance their careers in AI as well as for men who can help as allies.
Moderator:
Panellists:
The IBM Atlas is a comprehensive forecast developed by Research at IBM for key strategic technologies like Quantum, Automation, and AI over the next 3, 5, and 10 years. With a particular focus on the rapidly evolving field of generative AI, this session will provide developers with a detailed roadmap of the skills, tools, and experiences that will be essential for success in the emerging AI-driven economy. Whether you're a seasoned AI practitioner or just starting your journey, this session will equip you with the knowledge and guidance needed to navigate the exciting and transformative landscape of generative AI.
Speaker:
Dinesh and a representative from the Government of Kerala will co-present a special celebration, where the top three student and start-up winners of the GenAI Conclave watsonx Hackathon demonstrate their winning entries. They’ll share their experiences and lessons learned working with watsonx and take a much-deserved bow for work well done.
Speakers:
- Dinesh Nirmal, Parul Mishra, Hackathon Winners, Kerala Minister
A conversation with the leading Indian Business Leader on AI momentum in India and the profound impact that generative AI is projected to have on the Indian Economy.
Speakers:
While AI research is essential, so too is the methodology required to successfully design, deliver, and deploy generative AI solutions. Sachin Varma, Managing Partner, Global BPO Delivery leader for Consulting at IBM, will present his views on the Best Practices and opportunities ahead for the people and organisations required to realize business value from AI solutions.
Speaker:
As developers race to harness the power of Generative AI (GenAI), concerns around deepfakes, fraud, and intellectual property (IP) infringement loom large. In this session, Manish Bhide, IBM Distinguished Engineer for watsonx.ai and watsonx.governance, will shed light on how IBM is tackling these challenges head-on. Bhide will delve into the technical and legal safeguards embedded within the watsonx platform, which enable developers to build generative AI applications with confidence and mitigate associated risks. Attendees will gain a deep understanding of IBM's commitment to ethical and transparent AI, and how this translates into concrete tools and frameworks for responsible generative AI development. Developers will walk away with practical insights and best practices for operationalizing applications that prioritize trust, accountability, and legal compliance, empowering them to innovate with generative AI while navigating the complex IP and ethical landscape.
Speaker:
To close the Conclave, Dinesh will be joined by Kerala government officials to provide a summary and turn to the opportunities ahead for Kerala-based developers, students, businesses, and learning institutions. Generative AI is projected to grow by more than 30% every year for the next 6 years. With Kerala and IBM’s commitment to creating a world class AI hub in Kerala, the road forward brings excitement and promise for Keralites.
Steve Smith is a technology executive and one of the world's most experienced astronauts. He flew in space four times at 28000 KMH on the space shuttle while at NASA and performed seven spacewalks including repairs of the Hubble Space Telescope. In this presentation he will describe how explorers and exploration organizations like NASA set extremely high goals and overcome massive challenges to make their professional (and personal) dreams a reality. The process involves extreme innovation, resilience, and harnessing new technology. Explorers make the impossible, actually possible.