Be aware: Phishing scam involving fraudulent job postings

IBM has become aware of incidents where criminals are using Corporate brands to post fictitious job descriptions and make fraudulent job offers. In some cases, these individuals may ask for money, banking details, or other personally identifiable information.

These scams have become more sophisticated and can appear as legitimate recruitment activities and often appear through third party websites or direct email approaches.

This scam, or ‘recruitment fraud’ as it is known, is becoming increasingly common.

IBM takes this matter extremely seriously and will work actively to reduce instances of our brand being used as part of fraudulent, criminal activity. At no point would IBM ever ask for money, credit card, or bank account information to complete a job application. Great caution should be shown when sharing personal information and we hope that by highlighting these developments, unsuspecting individuals will not be duped by these scams.

Please ensure that any communications you receive directly from IBM are only sent by e-mail addresses ending in ibm.com.

Please ensure that any communications you send directly to IBM are only sent to e-mail addresses ending in ibm.com.

Applications for posts advertised through IBM Careers job search provide a secure portal for you to enter your details as part of our standard recruitment processes.