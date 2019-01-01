Home About Secure your business What if you could detect and respond to threats faster?
Discover an integrated security portfolio of products and services, infused with AI and automation capabilities to help you respond faster in an accelerating threat environment
Read the 2023 X-Force® report View the action guide
Illustration of circles connected in array
Security that moves at the speed of business

Cybersecurity is a critical business concern from the front line of information technology all the way to the C-suite. Attacks can disrupt operations, fracture supply chains and diminish customer confidence—finding the right balance between organizational defense and business growth is tricky at best.

IBM Security® helps fortify the world’s largest enterprises and governments with an integrated portfolio of security products and services. Backed by world-renowned IBM Security® X-Force® research, our AI-supported solutions enable organizations to anticipate threats, protect data as it moves, and respond with both speed and precision—without holding back business innovation.
How much does a data breach cost?

Get insights from real breaches in the Cost of a Data Breach report.

What challenges are SOC teams facing? Explore the findings

Gartner named IBM a leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM for the 13th consecutive time
4.35

The global average total cost of a data breach is USD 4.35 million.¹

 

 277 days  

It takes 277 days on average to identify and contain a breach.1

 3,000%

IoT malware activity surged by 3,000% from Q3 2019 to Q4 2020.2
How IBM helps enterprise organizations combat threats We bring your tools together, put the big threat landscape into focus, and bring the volume down on noisy and distracting false positives. Know your attack surface

Use the attacker's point of view to discover exposures, regain control and close the advantage attackers have over defenders. IBM’s unique blend of human intelligence, machine-based visibility and automation can help you accurately map attack surfaces and prioritize risk exposure.

 Prioritize your risk Accelerate your response

Using an integrated threat detection and response portfolio can accelerate your SOC team’s ability to hunt threats, work with precision and improve response speed (from days and hours to minutes to seconds). IBM’s intelligent platform classifies threats, scores potential hazards and then address the most important ones first.

 Eliminate threats faster Protect data across the hybrid cloud

IBM data security and compliance technologies work on all platforms, which allows them to protect data, applications and services deployed across hybrid cloud environments. IBM tools help simplify and streamline both data security and compliance.

 Secure your data
Subscribe to our curated newsletters for the latest cybersecurity news and insights

Our expertise in action

ANDRITZ and IBM Managed Security Services speed threat detection and response Read case study
Protecting patient data as an act of care

United Family Healthcare prioritizes threat protection and regulatory compliance with IBM Security QRadar SIEM.

 Accelerating threat detection and response

Speeding up threat remediation by integrating data, analyzing logs and prioritizing incidents.

 Protecting higher education from cyberattacks

Quickly detecting breaches is the key to recovering from intrusion.
Featured products
IBM Security® QRadar® SIEM

Run your business in the cloud and on premises with visibility and security analytics built to rapidly investigate and prioritize critical threats.

Explore QRadar SIEM IBM Security® QRadar® EDR

Secure endpoints from cyberattacks, detect anomalous behavior and remediate in near real time.

Explore QRadar EDR IBM Security® MaaS360®

Manage and protect your mobile workforce with a unified endpoint management solution.

Explore MaaS360
Resources What makes cloud infrastructure vulnerable to threats? Introducing the new IBM Security QRadar suite AI and automation for cybersecurity Definitive Guide to Ransomware 2023
Detect and eliminate threats faster

Gain visibility and speed with IBM Security® QRadar® XDR, a threat detection and response system built to adapt to your needs.

Explore IBM Security QRadar XDR