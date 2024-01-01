Driven by a deep appreciation for the transformative power of education, Rebeca Campos Marques is committed to empowering others to reach beyond their perceived limits and achieve their highest aspirations.

Marques' mother passed away when she was just nine years old, leaving her father to raise and support her alone. No one in her family had previously had the opportunity to pursue a higher education, so after her mother's passing, Marques' father made his daughter's education his mission.

Refusing to let their situation hold her back, Marques’ father enrolled her in a private school and, although she didn’t come from the same background as many of her peers, she had the same opportunity to learn. That opportunity, she says, afforded her something priceless: the gift of knowledge and empowerment.

Marques broke the mold in her family by becoming the first to earn an undergraduate degree. She credits her education as being the driving force behind her success, opening doors to new opportunities that were previously inaccessible to her loved ones.