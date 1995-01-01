At IBM, what you're doing matters. Whether it’s volunteering time in education, skills for the future or social innovation, IBM employees everywhere are doing their part to make the world a better place.
Raised to understand the importance of volunteering time to make the world a better place, Kim Cook-Boyd dedicates many hours to volunteer service, both in and outside IBM.
“My mother cultivated a spirit of generosity within me, which instilled a lifelong commitment to service," Cook-Boyd says. "She involved us in community service in New York City from a young age, teaching us the value of giving back. This foundation has fueled my passion for community involvement, professional development and innovative initiatives, driving my commitment to creating a better future.”
As manager of a global team that delivers AI operations and business automation solutions to clients for IBM Expert Labs Software, Cook-Boyd doesn’t let any grass grow under her feet. In addition to the demands of work, Cook-Boyd volunteers with a slew of organizations both inside and outside IBM in the Atlanta suburbs.
When Cook-Boyd moved from Bronx, NY, to Georgia, she volunteered at Kincaid Elementary School in the early 1990s. “I just started going there and mentoring students, and these were one-on-one situations, so we would talk about all kinds of things," Cook-Boyd remembers. "There was one girl—a second grader—and I just talked to her. She shared with me some of the challenges she had going on at home.”
The girl had a sibling who struggled with addiction and she told Cook-Boyd that she often felt forgotten in the family turmoil as a result.
Kim Cook-Boyd
“Of course, I shared with the counselor a heads-up on what this girl was going through, and I made sure I never missed that onsite visit," Cook-Boyd says. "We would do projects, and I would try to bring out her creative and innovative side. She was young and she couldn’t really express how she was feeling. So mostly, for me, it was about giving her a voice.”
Cook-Boyd said it’s experiences like that where her presence really can make a difference in a child’s life. In 1995, she stepped into a new role at the school coordinating STEM activities—which she still holds today, along with being a member on the Principal’s Council. Her long involvement with the school has endeared her to many students.
“About eight years ago, I was doing a career day for Kincaid, and sitting next to me was a young woman who was a doctor," Cook-Boyd says. "And she said, ‘I remember you. You used to take us fifth graders and bring us to IBM to do career day, and we would shadow an executive.’”
“Everybody from vice presidents to administrative assistants volunteered to participate in those,” Cook-Boyd remembers. “I would take their titles, and then do job postings for the students, and these fifth graders would ‘apply’ for the jobs that most interested them. They would dress up and send in a resume, and the school counselor would pair them up with one of the volunteers and they would shadow that person all day long. I would laminate little badges for them."
Kim Cook-Boyd
“That doctor shared with me what that day meant to her, how it felt so good to be onsite, to be at a job and see what real people do. She said it helped her when she was applying for jobs later on. I never knew we had that kind of impact, and it was very inspiring.”
Within IBM, Cook-Boyd serves as the IBM Spirit Leader, focusing on Georgia employee engagement, where she organizes in-person networking events for IBM employees, ensuring events move smoothly, and employee concerns are heard.
Cook-Boyd urges others who are thinking of jumping into the volunteer pool to give it a try.
“The indescribable feeling of seeing the positive impact, no matter how small, is the true reward of giving," she says. "The smiles, hugs and the heartfelt gratitude keep me motivated to continue my involvement in community services.”