From a young age, Gian-Luca Fenocchi was immersed in the realm of technology because of his father's career as an electrical engineer. This exposure piqued his interest in engineering, often joining his father in marveling over his projects. “Growing up, I was always exposed to a lot of electronics, and I always sort of knew what he was up to," Fenocchi remembers. "While being at home, I would see some projects my dad was working on. He would show me, and it was interesting for me.”

Following in his father’s footsteps, Fenocchi pursued a degree in electrical engineering at the Imperial College London. During his four years at college, Fenocchi developed a keen interest in software and robotics. In his third year, he participated in a consultancy project with IBM, where he learned about the IBM SkillsBuild program and took courses such as Design Thinking and IBM watsonx Machine Learning Essentials.

During this project, Fenocchi was assigned to build a robotic pet, specifically engineered to introduce artificial intelligence to the elderly population in a comfortingly familiar format—a pet dog. To help facilitate interaction between the robot and its users, Fenocchi integrated IBM watsonx Assistant into the design, allowing users to effectively communicate with it. This capability allowed seniors to inquire about various topics, play music and listen to news updates. He says exploring IBM SkillsBuild helped him innovate during this process by facilitating out-of-the-box thinking while learning to leverage data.