Charles Vasquez Jr. was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, as a child of Puerto Rican immigrant parents. From a young age, he harbored a deep ambition to expand his knowledge to secure a better life for himself and his family. Growing up, he found solace and stability in his dedication to learning. This drive led him to earn his General Education Development (GED) and pursue an Associate of Applied Science degree in Computer Programming.

Throughout his educational journey, Vasquez faced hurdles that interrupted his plans to complete a four-year degree. However, he remained resolute in making the best of his circumstances, focusing on establishing a career despite any setbacks.

With the anticipation of his newborn daughter's arrival, the need to provide for his family became urgent, prompting him to redirect his career trajectory towards information technology. Although he aspired to complete his education, the gravity of his responsibilities meant he had to prioritize and accelerate his employment search. “I found IT jobs to be a bit quicker to get into," Vasquez reflects. "I was a new dad, and I took the first opportunity that made an offer. Although programming is my passion, I enjoy troubleshooting issues as well.”