At IBM, what you’re doing matters—and that’s especially true for IBM SkillsBuild learners. IBM is committed to skilling 30 million people by 2030.
Charles Vasquez Jr. was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, as a child of Puerto Rican immigrant parents. From a young age, he harbored a deep ambition to expand his knowledge to secure a better life for himself and his family. Growing up, he found solace and stability in his dedication to learning. This drive led him to earn his General Education Development (GED) and pursue an Associate of Applied Science degree in Computer Programming.
Throughout his educational journey, Vasquez faced hurdles that interrupted his plans to complete a four-year degree. However, he remained resolute in making the best of his circumstances, focusing on establishing a career despite any setbacks.
With the anticipation of his newborn daughter's arrival, the need to provide for his family became urgent, prompting him to redirect his career trajectory towards information technology. Although he aspired to complete his education, the gravity of his responsibilities meant he had to prioritize and accelerate his employment search. “I found IT jobs to be a bit quicker to get into," Vasquez reflects. "I was a new dad, and I took the first opportunity that made an offer. Although programming is my passion, I enjoy troubleshooting issues as well.”
Vasquez’s 15-year journey in the tech industry has been marked by his versatility— mastering roles from desktop administration to network support. He's taken on various responsibilities, including managing network appliances, troubleshooting, user administration and security. At times, he has even ventured into programming, using web services to develop a categorization system—a dream come true for Vasquez, but cut short by a recession that followed.
A pivotal moment emerged for Vasquez when he discovered IBM SkillsBuild through Per Scholas, a nonprofit organization that offers skilling and network opportunities for learners at all stages.
IBM SkillsBuild provides access to free, comprehensive courses that offer technical skills training essential to compete in today’s digital environment. The program’s interactive lessons on data analysis, Python programming and AI fundamentals helped equip Vasquez with the knowledge and tools to further advance his career. “I love the way the courses are structured and how easy it is to see my progress," he explains. "The combination of videos and interactive questions really helps to make connections.”
IBM SkillsBuild served as a catalyst, rekindling Vasquez’s aspirations to build his dream career while taking care of his family. Acquiring badges offered by IBM SkillsBuild helped validate his skillset and boost his employability, providing concrete evidence of his abilities to prospective employers.
While recognizing he’s qualified for various roles within IT, he’s aware and acknowledges the field is competitive, and continuous education and skill development are essential for career growth. His experience with IBM has reinforced the importance of lifelong learning, enabling him to adapt and thrive in a constantly evolving industry.
Vasquez's story underscores the need for accessible educational resources and skill-building programs, as well as the importance of alternatives to traditional four-year degrees. Today, Vasquez works as a desktop support specialist in the healthcare sector. As he continues to navigate his career in IT, he stands as a motivating example for those looking to unlock their potential through education, skills building and hard work.