According to the International Energy Agency, 645 million people are projected to remain without electricity access in 2030, of which 85% or about 545 million people are in sub-Saharan Africa. Amidst this challenge, Alexandros Korkovelos, a senior energy planning specialist at Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), is leading transformative projects that integrate technology and sustainability to map communities and support urban planning, aiming to deliver clean energy solutions for communities that lack energy for both daily household needs and essential facilities.

Korkovelos' journey began in Greece, where his studies in mechanical engineering inspired an early focus on sustainability. A pivotal moment came during an exchange program abroad. While gaining experience in an industrial setting, he observed the broader environmental challenges across the world. This experience inspired him to pursue a career focused on sustainable energy.

Later, Korkovelos pursued a master’s degree in sustainable energy in Spain and Sweden, where he discovered Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and energy modeling. “Using satellite imagery to identify resources and support policymaking fascinated me,” Korkovelos says. This passion ultimately led to a PhD in spatial analytics and energy modeling, equipping him with tools to drive meaningful change.

SEforALL was established to advance UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7): ensuring universal access to modern, reliable and sustainable energy by 2030. As a global organization, SEforALL partners with governments and stakeholders to tackle energy poverty and accelerate progress.

A key initiative in this mission is the Open Building Insights (OBI) tool, developed in collaboration with IBM and others. OBI uses AI-derived models and geospatial data to create interactive maps that visualize building locations, energy consumption and infrastructure gaps. OBI is available for free to the public, and covers all of Kenya and portions of India.