IBM’s first CEO Thomas J. Watson declared a “duty to the community” as an imperative for IBMers in 1931. While our strategic focus as a company has and will continue to evolve to help the world work better, IBM's culture and values have persisted.

IBMers are committed to engaging with purpose-driven initiatives through our signature volunteer programs that align with our priority areas of education and sustainability. IBM also has a comprehensive, global giving program that allows us to provide expertise, technology, and funding to support these priorities and make a significant impact on those with the greatest need.