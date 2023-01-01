Home Impact Initiatives IBM Engagement IBM Community Engagement

Our initiative

The company’s culture of giving continues to attract and inspire employees dedicated to improving the lives of others.

As IBM reinvents itself in the era of AI and cloud, we broaden the ways we use technology to drive social impact. For volunteering, that means cross-enterprise coordination of campaigns, individual service and opportunities for donating money.

Whether you’re a recent arrival or a longstanding member of the IBM community, we have the resources you need to make a lasting impact.

See how IBMers are leveraging technology for impact. Explore highlights from the 2023 IBM Impact Report.

974,000

IBMer volunteer hours towards our goal since 2022

4M

Logged volunteer hours by 2025