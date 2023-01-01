See IBM practices and policies that increase trust and transparency
Creating innovations, policies and practices that prioritize ethics, trust, transparency and above all—accountability.
Achieve 100% employee participation in our annual Business Conduct Guidelines (BCG) program
Engage in responsible policy advocacy to drive growth and innovation across the globe on topics including, AI, cybersecurity, trade, data privacy and workforce skills
Annual Incentive Program for executives includes a modifier to drive accountability in improving executive diversity representation
Engage 100% of IBM Global Procurement suppliers on sound practices including social and environmental responsibility, ethics and risk planning