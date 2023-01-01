Home Impact Governance Ethical impact

Our focus

Creating innovations, policies and practices that prioritize ethics, trust, transparency and above all—accountability.

Our commitments
Business ethics

Achieve 100% employee participation in our annual Business Conduct Guidelines (BCG) program
Responsible technology
  • Train 1,000 technology suppliers in technology ethics by 2025
  • Prepare our company and clients for responsible AI adoption aligned with IBM Principles for Trust and Transparency
Policy advocacy

Engage in responsible policy advocacy to drive growth and innovation across the globe on topics including, AI, cybersecurity, trade, data privacy and workforce skills
Diversity and inclusion

Annual Incentive Program for executives includes a modifier to drive accountability in improving executive diversity representation
Supply chain responsibility

Engage 100% of IBM Global Procurement suppliers on sound practices including social and environmental responsibility, ethics and risk planning

Impact areas

Reports

