Materials use and conservation

At IBM, we take a precautionary approach in selecting materials that we use in our products and processes, endeavoring to select materials that are safe for their intended use and that have the least impact on the environment.
IBM has a wide range of initiatives that conserve materials including the company's chemical management, product design for the environment, and pollution prevention programs.
Chemicals needed for research, development, manufacturing processes and services are selected and managed, from purchase through storage, use and disposal to avoid release to and contamination of the environment.
Prior to using new chemicals or materials in processes or technologies, IBM requires those chemicals or materials to undergo an extensive environmental, health and safety evaluation called an upstream chemical review. This has been a long-standing practice within IBM to ensure that we are using the least hazardous chemicals possible for a specific application, and it is a key element of IBM's approach to chemical management.
IBM's precautionary approach to materials and process stewardship is informed by our global chemical management staff, industrial hygienists and toxicologists. As a result, IBM has proactively prohibited or restricted the use of many hazardous substances in our products and processes well in advance of potential regulatory actions.
Metrics for chemical use are focused on the selection of more environmentally preferable chemicals, safe and environmentally sound handling, and responsible disposal.
Raw materials used in packaging for IBM hardware products represent one application where the company uses materials. For this application, IBM focuses on the following metrics: reuse, reduction due to improved design, use of more environmentally preferable materials, and incorporation of recycled contents.
IBM also has sustained a voluntary goal for the responsible sourcing of paper and paper/wood-based packaging since 2002, requiring that paper and paper/wood-based packaging directly procured by IBM come from suppliers that source from sustainably managed forests. Suppliers must provide evidence that their sources have been certified by an accredited third-party certification program such as the Forest Stewardship Council, Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification, Sustainable Forestry Initiative, or the Canadian Standards Association Group Sustainable Forest Management System standard. In 2023, 99.8% (based on spend) of the paper and paper/wood-based packaging IBM directly procured worldwide came from suppliers that warranted that the source was derived from sustainably managed forests.
Preserving water resources and safeguarding watersheds are important environmental protection priorities. IBM's first water conservation goal was established in 2000 and has evolved over time.
IBM operations are not generally water intensive. The company's water conservation goal prioritizes efforts to reduce water use where it will have the greatest potential environmental impact. IBM's goal is to achieve year-to-year reductions in water withdrawals at larger IBM locations in water-stressed regions. Approximately 85% of water withdrawals at these locations are for domestic consumption in the workplace, of which approximately 60% are for drinking water, cafeteria, washrooms, etc., and approximately 25% are for heating, ventilating and air conditioning of buildings. In 2023, our water withdrawals increased at locations in water-stressed regions by 3.4% versus 2022, despite conservation efforts which avoided withdrawals of approximately 25,800 cubic meters. This increase was primarily associated with the continued return of employees to offices.
Conservation efforts consisted of replacing irrigated turf areas with native drought resistant plants, expanding water system leak detection and repair programs at our locations, upgrading humidifier equipment, and installing waterless urinals and faucet aerators in washrooms. To help us identify additional opportunities for conservation and to enable more accurate measures of water use, we continued to install water meters in campuses and multi-tenant buildings.