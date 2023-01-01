IBM's operational activities, products and services do not have a significant impact on biodiversity. However, in 2021, IBM established a global program focused on creating, enhancing and restoring pollinator habitats. We set a goal to plant 50 pollinator gardens at IBM locations globally by year-end 2023. IBM successfully surpassed this goal by establishing 70 pollinator gardens at 54 IBM locations across 26 countries. The gardens consisted of rewilded meadows, terrace gardens, ground level flower beds, containers and pots and the establishment of drought tolerant landscaping with pollinator-friendly plants and flowers. Collectively, the gardens and meadows covered roughly 735,300 ft2.

IBM also has been a member of the Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC) since 1991 — over 30 years. Four IBM sites (IBM Corporate Headquarters, New York; IBM Research Triangle Park, North Carolina; and IBM Almaden Research Center and IBM Silicon Valley Laboratory, California) have maintained WHC Conservation Certification for their wildlife habitat management and conservation education programs for more than 18 years.

In addition, EcoTeams@IBM provides employees worldwide an opportunity to voluntarily lead and participate in local environmental initiatives that are meaningful to them and support IBM’s environmental goals and objectives. In 2023, there were 23 active EcoTeams spanning 58 IBM locations across 16 countries. EcoTeams supported over 70 activities such as learning events, tree plantings, beach and park clean ups, bike to work events, as well as providing plant kits for employees to use at home, and maintaining bird boxes. EcoTeams also actively participated in global events such as Earth Day, International Day for Biological Diversity and Zero Emissions Day.

