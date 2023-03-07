Home Impact Be Equal Perspectives Changing perspectives

Learn about IBM’s actions to ensure equal opportunities for underrepresented minorities to develop and advance professionally

Be transparent

We are committed to providing equal opportunity and being a culture of transparency and trust. By giving diverse communities a voice, we are creating an environment where everyone can advance.

 IBM Policy Letter #4

Watch the story of Thomas J. Watson, Jr signing a letter against the discrimination of employees in 1953

 Gender transition in the workplace

Four ways to support an employee through their gender transition journey

 Accessibility is paramount to an inclusive culture

IBM continues to champion people with diverse abilities to bring their authentic selves to the workplace

 Women@IBM

22 ways women continue to advance their careers at IBM
Be influential

Great talent needs to be cultivated. We are investing in the next generation of diverse tech leaders while ensuring representation in the workplace.

 IBM commits to skill 30 million people globally by 2030

Learn about 170 new partnerships and program expansions in more than 30 countries

 IBM SkillsBuild

Power your future in tech with job skills, courses and credentials—for free

 Technical skills development

IBM is adding 45 SkillsBuild collaborations around the world

 IBM apprenticeship

Learn how IBM creates a more diverse workplace through The Apprenticeship Program

 HBCU Center

Driving diversity and inclusion in quantum computing

 P-TECH school

Students can earn a high school diploma, an industry-recognized associate degree and gain relevant work experience in a growing field
Be responsible

As stewards of emerging technologies, we prioritize the identification and mitigation of bias. We are vigilant as we continue to use technology for good, with new solutions to address discrimination in the industry and society.

 IBM and Good Tech

Modeling responsible stewardship in the digital age

 Advertising Playbook for AI Fairness 360

Read the toolkit that can help brands, agencies and ad-tech providers examine, report and mitigate discrimination and bias in machine learning models

 Supply chain diversity

IBM ranks #1 on Supply Chain Digital's list of Top 10 companies fostering diversity in the supply chain

 Beyond compliant

Visit IBM's accessibility page to learn why accessibility is not just a practice, it’s a culture and a mindset
Be just

Now more than ever we must stand up for, support, endorse and lead social justice reform. We believe active engagement in global policy, including steps to address racial discrimination and social injustice, is essential in our company and our global community.

 Responsible AI

Three key reasons why your organization needs Responsible AI

 "That’s not right"

Former IBM CEO Ginni Rometty on how she protected trans workers

 Opportunity for all

Read IBM CEO Arvind Krishna's letter to President-elect Biden
Champion diversity

Every one of us is a complex combination of diverse characteristics. Learn more about other communities and embrace all aspects of identity.

 Black DiversAbility Hispanic Indigenous LGBTQ+ Pan-Asian Veterans Women