Inclusion is imperative for the health of our business and society.
At IBM, we drive real progress by going beyond valuing and promoting individual differences. We've dedicated ourselves to identifying barriers and creating advancement opportunities in an equitable way for all our stakeholders—from employees to suppliers, communities and the world at large. We continuously evolve our behaviors and actions to be more inclusive.
Simply put, we’re catalysts of systemic change for the world.
We strive to create an environment where every individual can thrive and make a meaningful contribution, where everyone feels valued, respected, and empowered to contribute their unique perspectives and talents.
We encourage open communication, empathy, and understanding to foster a sense of community, belonging and allyship.
IBM creates a culture where every voice is heard and valued, fostering collaboration and innovation that drives business success.
IBM empowers individuals to stand up, support one another, and champion inclusion by actively listening, learning, and advocating for meaningful impact.
IBM celebrates diverse perspectives and creates opportunities for all to contribute, ensuring everyone feels a true sense of belonging at IBM.