IBM has more than 100 years of experience with diversity, inclusion and equality in the workplace. We encourage each generation to thrive because of their unique differences, not despite them. Journey back in time and discover why diversity is in our DNA.
The newly formed Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company, later renamed IBM, includes Black and female employees from its founding.
IBM hires its first employee with a disability, 59 years before the passage of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and 76 years before the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Hires blind psychologist Michael Supa to create a program for hiring and training people with disabilities.
First woman vice president, Ruth Leach. Between 1940-1943, a third of IBM’s manufacturing hires are women.
IBM President Thomas J. Watson, Sr., joins the Advisory Committee of the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), and contributes to its fundraising efforts.
IBM manufactures the Banks Pocket Braille Writer, which it donates to veterans, sells to the public at cost, and provides free to all visually impaired employees.
Adds disability coverage to employee benefit plan.
First Asian woman is hired, Florence Yamane, Hawaii.
George Carter is hired as the first black executive of IBM.
First Asian graduates from IBM/Bank of American Job Training Center in Los Angeles.
First Asian woman manager, Florence Yamane, Hawaii.
Gail Johnson builds computer programs that process data coming from the Apollo 11 spacecraft.
First Asian executive, Robert Howell, Boca Raton.
Launches computer program training for people with disabilities.
IBM Office Products Division develops a Selectric typing element for Athabascan languages. IBM worked with non-profit Native American literacy organization, Ak E Elchiigi, to develop a suitable typing element.
IBM commissions Calvin Hunt, a well-known Kwakiutl artist from Vancouver Island, BC, Canada, to create a totem pole as part of an exhibit of American Indian art on display at the IBM Gallery.
IBM becomes one of the first companies to include sexual orientation as part of its commitment to nondiscrimination.
Austin, Texas Hispanic Diversity Network Group is established, shortly followed by the Silicon Valley Latino DNG. Now called Business Resource Groups, they’re two of the most active employee affinity groups at IBM.
First Asian women executives, Carolyn Chin, Karen Hung.
IBM began to provide Domestic Partner Benefits for IBM's gay and lesbian employees in the US. At the time, IBM was the largest company to provide benefits for domestic partners.
First Asian Distinguished Engineers, Josephine Cheng, Santa Teresa; Gururaj S. Rao, Poughkeepsie; Tze Chiang Chen, Fishkill.
From 1996 to 2007, IBM Hispanic executive population increases by 224%, while the ranks of female Hispanic executives rise 343%.
Formation of Employee Network groups—inclusive of Native/Indigenous peoples.
Mark Dean is named IBM’s first Black Fellow. He holds three of nine PC patents for being the co-creator of the IBM personal computer released in 1981.
First Hispanic Leadership Symposium is held. Executives lay out a plan focusing on recruiting more Hispanics at IBM, developing internal talent of Hispanics, and targeting the Hispanic marketplace.
Japanese IBM Fellow Chieko Asakawa, who is blind, opens the web for non-visual access with her IBM Home Page Reader, which converts text to speech and helps blind people navigate the web.
Establishment of the IBM Human Ability and Accessibility Center within IBM Research. The 40-person organization leads compliance initiatives so IBM products comply with all government accessibility requirements; and works with clients and IBM Business Partners to help them implement end-to-end policies, processes and solutions for accessibility.
Native Americans @ IBM Council inception.
“Gender identity or expression” is added to IBM's global Equal Opportunity Policy, making IBM the largest corporation at the time to include gender identity or expression in a non-discrimination policy.
First Native American @ IBM Leadership Council Conference—Armonk NY.
IBM and Career Communications Group launches a public awareness initiative to assist Native Americans in closing the digital divide.
IBM Canada begins working alongside the Canadian government and industry to improve accessibility, infrastructure and skills in Aboriginal communities across Canada.
Longtime IBMer Fran Allen becomes the first woman to receive the prestigious Turing Award for technical contributions to the computing community.
Dale Davis is named first Black woman IBM Distinguished Engineer.
IBM ranked most preferred employer by engineering students in India (Firstnaukri.com survey) and students in Singapore (Penn Olson survey).
First woman CEO appointed—Virginia Rometty.
Frances West is appointed Chief Accessibility Officer (CAO). IBM was one of the very few companies having a CAO within their organization at that time.
IBM denounces the North Carolina “bathroom bill”.
IBM commits to hire 2,000 veterans over four years through 2020, and accomplishes the goal 11 months in advance.
IBM CEO Ginni Rometty and 100 other CEOs sign a letter sent by the Coalition for the American Dream, urging lawmakers to pass legislation protecting Dreamers.
Be Equal initiative is launched to engage IBMers, customers and society at large in promoting the advancement of gender equality in business leadership.
VP and Global Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer Tia Silas testifies before the US Congress in support of the Equality Act.
Admiral Michelle J. Howard, the first African American woman to command a US Navy ship, is appointed to the board of IBM.
IBM offers LGBTQ+ inclusive benefits in 50 countries, and gender affirmation treatment in 7 countries.
Human Ability and Accessibility is integrated into the IBM Design Team and launches a series of Accessibility education offerings, including the “Advancing Accessibility” badge.
First Asian Leadership Seminar held in San Jose with 154 attendees, bringing together future Asian leaders of IBM. It's an opportunity for Asian employees to become a stronger community of Asian leaders.
IBM signs the Hispanic Promise, a multi organizational agreement led by the We Are All Human Foundation. The organizations jointly announce the Hispanic Education Pledge with P-TECH being a key component.
IBM ranked #4 on Top 10 Industry Supporters of HBCU’s list.
IBM expands its Diversity Executive Councils to the Veterans Community, creating its very own Veterans Executive Council.
IBM publishes a statement applauding the US Supreme Court decision about DACA program and urging the congress to pass a bipartisan legislative solution to Dreamers situation, signed by SVP and CHRO, Diane Gherson.
IBM is named to the Top 10 in Working Mothers magazine's list of 100 Best Companies.
IBM is named to the Top 10 in Working Mothers magazine's list of Best Companies for Multicultural Women.
IBM is listed in Human Rights Campaign’s Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality, with 100% Inclusion Index Score.
IBM is named to the Top 10 in Working Mothers magazine's list of Best Companies for Dads.
IBM is named as a top 10 Military Friendly Employer.
IBM supports the Respect for Marriage Act, to protect marriage equality for LGBTQ+ and interracial couples.
Enterprise wide I'm in Allyship campaign internal campaign.
Be Equal podcast launch.
2022 IBM Impact report release.