Take a look back

IBM has more than 100 years of experience with diversity, inclusion and equality in the workplace. We encourage each generation to thrive because of their unique differences, not despite them. Journey back in time and discover why diversity is in our DNA.
1910-1930
1911

The newly formed Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company, later renamed IBM, includes Black and female employees from its founding.
1914

IBM hires its first employee with a disability, 59 years before the passage of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and 76 years before the Americans with Disabilities Act.
1930-1940
1935

First written equal opportunity policy, almost 30 years before the US passed the Equal Pay Act.
1940-1950
1942

Hires blind psychologist Michael Supa to create a program for hiring and training people with disabilities.
1943

First woman vice president, Ruth Leach. Between 1940-1943, a third of IBM’s manufacturing hires are women.
1944

IBM President Thomas J. Watson, Sr., joins the Advisory Committee of the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), and contributes to its fundraising efforts.
1946

IBM manufactures the Banks Pocket Braille Writer, which it donates to veterans, sells to the public at cost, and provides free to all visually impaired employees.
1947

Adds disability coverage to employee benefit plan.
1948

First Asian woman is hired, Florence Yamane, Hawaii.
1950-1960
1953

IBM writes its first Equal Opportunity Policy, one year before the Brown decision ending “separate but equal” in public education and 11 years ahead of the 1964 Civil Rights Act in the US.
1957

First Asian IBM Fellow appointed, Leo Esaki (retired 1992).
1960-1970
1968

George Carter is hired as the first black executive of IBM.
1968

First Asian graduates from IBM/Bank of American Job Training Center in Los Angeles. 
1969

First Asian woman manager, Florence Yamane, Hawaii.
1969

Gail Johnson builds computer programs that process data coming from the Apollo 11 spacecraft.
1970-1980
1971

First Asian executive, Robert Howell, Boca Raton.
1972

Launches computer program training for people with disabilities.
1975

IBM Office Products Division develops a Selectric typing element for Athabascan languages. IBM worked with non-profit Native American literacy organization, Ak E Elchiigi, to develop a suitable typing element.
1980-1990
1984

IBM commissions Calvin Hunt, a well-known Kwakiutl artist from Vancouver Island, BC, Canada, to create a totem pole as part of an exhibit of American Indian art on display at the IBM Gallery.
1984

IBM becomes one of the first companies to include sexual orientation as part of its commitment to nondiscrimination.
1989

Austin, Texas Hispanic Diversity Network Group is established, shortly followed by the Silicon Valley Latino DNG. Now called Business Resource Groups, they’re two of the most active employee affinity groups at IBM.
1990-2000
1994

First Asian women executives, Carolyn Chin, Karen Hung.
1996

IBM began to provide Domestic Partner Benefits for IBM's gay and lesbian employees in the US. At the time, IBM was the largest company to provide benefits for domestic partners.
1996

First Asian Distinguished Engineers, Josephine Cheng, Santa Teresa; Gururaj S. Rao, Poughkeepsie; Tze Chiang Chen, Fishkill.
1996

From 1996 to 2007, IBM Hispanic executive population increases by 224%, while the ranks of female Hispanic executives rise 343%.
1997

Formation of Employee Network groups—inclusive of Native/Indigenous peoples.
1997

Mark Dean is named IBM’s first Black Fellow. He holds three of nine PC patents for being the co-creator of the IBM personal computer released in 1981.
1999

First Hispanic Leadership Symposium is held. Executives lay out a plan focusing on recruiting more Hispanics at IBM, developing internal talent of Hispanics, and targeting the Hispanic marketplace.
1999

Japanese IBM Fellow Chieko Asakawa, who is blind, opens the web for non-visual access with her IBM Home Page Reader, which converts text to speech and helps blind people navigate the web.
2000-2010
2000

Establishment of the IBM Human Ability and Accessibility Center within IBM Research. The 40-person organization leads compliance initiatives so IBM products comply with all government accessibility requirements; and works with clients and IBM Business Partners to help them implement end-to-end policies, processes and solutions for accessibility.
2001

Native Americans @ IBM Council inception.
2002

“Gender identity or expression” is added to IBM's global Equal Opportunity Policy, making IBM the largest corporation at the time to include gender identity or expression in a non-discrimination policy.
2002

First Native American @ IBM Leadership Council Conference—Armonk NY.
2004

IBM and Career Communications Group launches a public awareness initiative to assist Native Americans in closing the digital divide.
2004

IBM Canada begins working alongside the Canadian government and industry to improve accessibility, infrastructure and skills in Aboriginal communities across Canada.
2006

Longtime IBMer Fran Allen becomes the first woman to receive the prestigious Turing Award for technical contributions to the computing community.
2008

Dale Davis is named first Black woman IBM Distinguished Engineer.
2010-2020
2011

IBM ranked most preferred employer by engineering students in India (Firstnaukri.com survey) and students in Singapore (Penn Olson survey).
2012

First woman CEO appointed—Virginia Rometty.
2014

Frances West is appointed Chief Accessibility Officer (CAO). IBM was one of the very few companies having a CAO within their organization at that time.
2016

IBM denounces the North Carolina “bathroom bill”.
2017

IBM commits to hire 2,000 veterans over four years through 2020, and accomplishes the goal 11 months in advance.
2018

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty and 100 other CEOs sign a letter sent by the Coalition for the American Dream, urging lawmakers to pass legislation protecting Dreamers.
2019

Be Equal initiative is launched to engage IBMers, customers and society at large in promoting the advancement of gender equality in business leadership.
2019

VP and Global Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer Tia Silas testifies before the US Congress in support of the Equality Act.
2019

Admiral Michelle J. Howard, the first African American woman to command a US Navy ship, is appointed to the board of IBM.
2019

IBM offers LGBTQ+ inclusive benefits in 50 countries, and gender affirmation treatment in 7 countries.
2019

Human Ability and Accessibility is integrated into the IBM Design Team and launches a series of Accessibility education offerings, including the “Advancing Accessibility” badge.
2020-2023
2020

First Asian Leadership Seminar held in San Jose with 154 attendees, bringing together future Asian leaders of IBM. It's an opportunity for Asian employees to become a stronger community of Asian leaders.
2020

IBM signs the Hispanic Promise, a multi organizational agreement led by the We Are All Human Foundation. The organizations jointly announce the Hispanic Education Pledge with P-TECH being a key component.
2020

IBM ranked #4 on Top 10 Industry Supporters of HBCU’s list.
2020

IBM expands its Diversity Executive Councils to the Veterans Community, creating its very own Veterans Executive Council.
2020

IBM publishes a statement applauding the US Supreme Court decision about DACA program and urging the congress to pass a bipartisan legislative solution to Dreamers situation, signed by SVP and CHRO, Diane Gherson.
2020

IBM is named to the Top 10 in Working Mothers magazine's list of 100 Best Companies.
2020

IBM is named to the Top 10 in Working Mothers magazine's list of Best Companies for Multicultural Women.
2020

IBM is listed in Human Rights Campaign’s Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality, with 100% Inclusion Index Score.
2020

IBM is named to the Top 10 in Working Mothers magazine's list of Best Companies for Dads.
2021

IBM is named as a top 10 Military Friendly Employer.
2022

IBM supports the Respect for Marriage Act, to protect marriage equality for LGBTQ+ and interracial couples.
2023

Enterprise wide I'm in Allyship campaign internal campaign.
2023

Be Equal podcast launch.
2023

2022 IBM Impact report release.

 
