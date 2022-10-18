Inclusion is imperative for the health of our business and society.
At IBM, we drive real progress by going beyond valuing and promoting individual differences. We've dedicated ourselves to identifying barriers and creating advancement opportunities in an equitable way for all our stakeholders—from employees to suppliers, communities and the world at large. We continuously evolve our behaviors and actions to be more inclusive.
Simply put, we’re catalysts of systemic change for the world.
We foster a culture of conscious inclusion and active allyship, where every IBMer can make a positive impact on society while bringing their authentic selves to work. We are building this through creating a more diverse workforce, cultivating a flexible work environment, enabling an inclusive culture, and advocating for equity, both inside and outside of IBM.
IBM works to drive systemic change that creates opportunity for diverse communities.
IBM provides training and support to help every IBMer be an upstander through inclusive behaviors.
IBM champions all diverse communities of IBMers, and supports every employee to thrive and bring their authentic self to work.
IBM harnesses data transparency and AI to enable accountability, action and outcomes for increased diversity representation and inclusion at every level of our company.
identified as LGBTQ+
identified as veterans
identified as people with diverse abilities