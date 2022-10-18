Home Impact Be Equal Diversity and inclusion Diversity and inclusion at IBM

Download the 2023 ESG Report Learn how IBMers are making an impact
Actionable steps

Inclusion is imperative for the health of our business and society.

At IBM, we drive real progress by going beyond valuing and promoting individual differences. We've dedicated ourselves to identifying barriers and creating advancement opportunities in an equitable way for all our stakeholders—from employees to suppliers, communities and the world at large. We continuously evolve our behaviors and actions to be more inclusive.

Simply put, we’re catalysts of systemic change for the world.
“While we are proud of the progress we have made, we are mindful that advancing our environmental, social and governance goals is a continuous journey of improvement. I am always inspired by IBMers’ constant dedication to this essential work and their pursuit of a better future for all.” Arvind Krishna
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, IBM
Our vision for diversity and inclusion at IBM

We foster a culture of conscious inclusion and active allyship, where every IBMer can make a positive impact on society while bringing their authentic selves to work. We are building this through creating a more diverse workforce, cultivating a flexible work environment, enabling an inclusive culture, and advocating for equity, both inside and outside of IBM.
Advocacy

IBM works to drive systemic change that creates opportunity for diverse communities.
Allyship

IBM provides training and support to help every IBMer be an upstander through inclusive behaviors.
Employee experience

IBM champions all diverse communities of IBMers, and supports every employee to thrive and bring their authentic self to work.
Accountability

IBM harnesses data transparency and AI to enable accountability, action and outcomes for increased diversity representation and inclusion at every level of our company.
Opportunities for self‑identification IBM believes that by providing opportunities for employees to share their uniqueness, we can work toward creating solutions and building networking opportunities. Of employees who self-identified in 2022:

9%

identified as LGBTQ+

5%

identified as veterans

1%

identified as people with diverse abilities
Latest diversity and inclusion award highlights

Forbes

 

#2 World’s Best Employer

Fortune

 

#14 Best Big Companies to Work For™ 2021

Ethisphere

 

World’s Most Ethical Companies 2021

Recognition by region
Learn more Read the full IBM Impact report to see our actions, read about IBMer experiences, hear from our leaders and explore our programs for diversity and inclusion. View the report