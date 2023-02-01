Promote equality and inclusion as a Be Equal ally
A Be Equal ally is any person who is active in promoting and progressing equality and inclusion through their committed, intentional and positive everyday efforts.
Allies help to advance and benefit people different from themselves.
Allies embody what it means to Be Equal. Allyship requires action and accountability. As allies, we demonstrate our inclusive influence and deliver impact.
Hear inclusivity leaders discuss the power of active allyship
Allyship is about listening and not monopolizing the conversation. It’s about awareness and action. It’s using privilege to be a powerful voice alongside an underrepresented community. It’s constant education. It’s accountability.
Building empathy is the first step toward being an ally. By developing empathy, a person is more able to understand situations from an outside point of view and imagine themselves in another person's position. It is easy to feel sympathetic to another person's challenges; however, imagining what it's like to be in that person's shoes is a step further to learning.
When discussing issues of diversity and inclusion, a common vocabulary is essential to avoid misunderstandings and misinterpretations. Words often have different meanings to different people, based on their experiences and identities.
Language is one of the most powerful tools we use to create a connection and a common understanding. It is essential for building relationships and an inclusive environment where everyone feels welcome and included. Also, language has the power to exclude people through marginalization and discrimination against various communities because of their identities, culture, experiences or appearances. Inclusive language seeks to treat all people with respect, dignity and impartiality. It challenges us to change our ways and habits. It makes us consider the implications words and phrases that may not impact us but dig into empathizing an experience, not of our own.
Strategies:
